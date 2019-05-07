While at the University of Alabama, now Georgia Tech offensive line coach Brent Key signed the nation’s best, and helped get them to the next level.

Since getting to Atlanta, Key has added Gainesville OT Jordan Williams so far, and targets are beginning to emerge at the position as the evaluation period continues.

Venice (Fla.) OT Thomas Shrader recently added an offer from the Yellow Jackets, and while he does not yet know much about the school, he knows quite a bit about Key.



