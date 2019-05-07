Venice OL Thomas Shrader raves about Brent Key, reacts to his Ga Tech offer
While at the University of Alabama, now Georgia Tech offensive line coach Brent Key signed the nation’s best, and helped get them to the next level.
Since getting to Atlanta, Key has added Gainesville OT Jordan Williams so far, and targets are beginning to emerge at the position as the evaluation period continues.
Venice (Fla.) OT Thomas Shrader recently added an offer from the Yellow Jackets, and while he does not yet know much about the school, he knows quite a bit about Key.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news