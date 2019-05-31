Va. TE Hibner continues to see his stock rise, and GT intrigues him
College coaches around the country already spend quite a bit of time out in the D.C. area, and that was before Lake Braddock (Va.) TE Matt Hibner burst onto the recruiting scene just over a month.a...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news