Two decommits, a declaration, a transfer and a birthday

Joining him as the other decommit was Maryland running back Terron Kellman whose departure is a hair different. You can read about that here.

Georgia Tech and the JOL community had quite the eventful Thursday as top 2022 commits Jaron Willis from Lee County reopened his recruitment once again after committing to Tech, then reaffirming his decision and then seeing his future position coach get fired. Click here to learn more about Willis .

That was not the only bad news for Jackets' fans. the anchor of Tech's running back room for the entire Geoff Collins' era and even before that, running back Jordan Mason declared for the NFL Draft. Read more about Mason's decision.

On top of all of that, the least surprising news of the day was the departure of veteran defensive tackle Ja'Quon Griffin via the transfer portal. Griffin joined his brother Jamious Griffin in the portal. Click here to learn more about his decision.

