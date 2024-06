It has been a whirlwind week for North Oconee (Ga.) wide receiver Landon Roldan. Roldan visited both Georgia Tech and Georgia unofficially and then took his official visit to the Flats this weekend.

Tech had already offered Roldan before his visit for the Corky Kell 7v7 with his team last week and he camped at UGA a second time finally earning him the offer from his childhood favorite program. Despite the craziness of the week, Roldan says Tech remains a favorite.