Top safety signee Harris ready to get to work at Georgia Tech

From being a Georgia commit as a junior to decommitting and eventually picking Clemson later last spring to a strong late push by Georgia Tech to keep the heralded defensive back prospect closer to home with a flip, it's been a wild recruiting journey for Tae Harris.





But on Wednesday night in front of a large crowd of family, friends, teachers, supporters and fans at Cedartown High, Harris officially closed that recruiting chapter with his signature on his national letter of intent and started a new one as a Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket.





Harris officially joined Georgia Tech's impressive 2025 class as he became the highest-rated Jackets' signee according to Rivals since 2004 when a future Pro Football Hall of Famer named Calvin Johnson signed as the No. 37-ranked player nationally in that class. Harris ranks as the No. 43 overall player in the 2025 class, the No. 8 player in the state of Georgia and the No. 4 safety in the country.





"I'm pretty excited, man. It means a lot," Harris told JOL during an interview after Wednesday's ceremony. "(Georgia Tech) has been staying on me for a while so I'm just excited to put pen to paper and make it official so I can go to work in January."





As Harris mentioned, he is one of Georgia Tech's double-digit early enrollees for the 2025 class that will be on campus in January and get a head start on their college career before competing in spring drills starting in March.





Harris said Georgia Tech has been a constant in his recruiting process the whole time and never gave up on him even after his commitment to Clemson.





"Yeah, they never shut the door. And I never shut the door either. Going off life lessons, you never shut a man out. You always let him get his word out, hear him out," said Harris. "And things just fell my way, and through God's blessing you know and Coach (Cory) Peoples staying on me...that's my guy, he's good friends with my trainer. So there were a lot of connections that worked out real well so that was the right place for me and my family."





Harris starred on both sides of the ball at Cedartown the last few years, using his size, speed, knowledge and natural instincts to make huge plays regularly and garner multiple awards and honors.





This past season alone, his senior campaign for Cedartown, defensively he finished with 70 total tackles (32 solo), including four tackles-for-loss, as well as two passes defensed (teams rarely through in his direction), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Offensively, Harris ran for 1,018 yards on just 76 carries (13.4-yard average) with 15 touchdowns to go with 262 yards receiving and three touchdowns.





Harris added that his relationship with Peoples, Georgia Tech's defensive backs coach, and defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci continues to get stronger as they are in contact a lot.





"We talk every day...you know, he sends me Bible verses and stuff like that. We talk often," said Harris of his interaction with Peoples. "Coach Santucci talks to me too about how good of a fit I am, just my talent and how he thinks I can be the best safety in the country. It means a lot. So it was a hard decision, but it means a lot those relationships really kept things going (with Georgia Tech)."





Georgia Tech's 2025 class currently ranks 22nd in the Rivals team rankings as head coach Brent Key continues to try to push the program in the right direction coming off back-to-back bowl eligible seasons for the first time since the 2013 and 2014 campaign. Harris said that being a part of that turnaround and this impressive recruiting class was a big draw for him.





"When I committed, I said I wanted to make history. That's what I wanted to do," said Harris. "So it really meant a lot to me to come make history (at Georgia Tech). We're already making history...one of the best classes ever for Georgia Tech, and I'm the third highest ranked player to ever commit (to Georgia Tech). So having that honor means a lot, and I'm just ready to go to work."





And Harris will get that opportunity to go to work soon as he will start classes on The Flats in January. He said he's ready to become a part of big part of the Georgia Tech football program and confident in his potential of making an impact on the field early on with the Jackets.





"Yessir, I'm pretty confident. Just going in and learning the system, that's really my only thing because my athletic ability and God's blessings are going to take over," said Harris. "So I just want to go in there and learn the system with a level head, be a learner first and then when we put the pads on in March, I'll be ready to compete."