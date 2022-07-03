Top RB target Durell Robinson sets commitment date, final three

The spots are limited for Georgia Tech in the 2023 class. As we approach the 4th of July, and the dead period continues, the staff on the Flats has to be feeling good about the last several weeks.

After entering the month of June with no commitments, GT now has 12 commitments.

With a concrete plan in-place to take two running backs in the 2023 class, RB coach Mike Daniels made the decision to host three of his top targets together on the same weekend.

Looking back on that group of visitors, more than half of them have now committed to GT. Interestingly enough, the only recruits that have taken official visits to GT this cycle and committed elsewhere are the two that were already committed to their respective schools prior to the visit.