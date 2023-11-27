December is fast approaching. Since joining the JOL staff in 2018, in years past that meant that focus was shifting entirely to recruiting.

Not this year.

First-year head coach Brent Key has his program at 6-6 heading into bowl season.

While the dead period has now begun and will last until Friday, things are heating up for Georgia Tech in the world of recruiting. The staff were on the road this past Friday night, and on Saturday they played host to a loaded group of visitors.

In this edition of Three and Out, we'll take a look back at my trip to Roswell, empty the notebook of updates from the weekend, and hear from the recruits who were in attendance for the latest edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.