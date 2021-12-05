Tech to name Chip Long as new offensive coordinator

Matt Zenitz from On3 was the first to confirm our reports on Long along with Yahoo's Pete Thamel .

Georgia Tech football will have a new offensive mind at the helm of the Yellow Jacket offense this fall as head coach Geoff Collins selected former Notre Dame, Memphis and Tulane offensive coordinator Chip Long to right the ship. Long spent the 2021 season at Tulane as the offensive coordinator and tight ends coach after a year at Tennessee as an offensive analyst and three seasons running the Irish offense in South Bend. He was a finalist for the Broyles Award in 2018 at Notre Dame for the nation's top assistant coach in college football.

The Jackets finished 96th in the nation in scoring offense, 92nd in total offense and 98th in red-zone offense. Setting aside a transition season at Tulane, Long's numbers in those categories have been stellar in his career and those are key areas where if the Jackets were a bit better in 2021 they would've been bowling.

For the Jacket tight ends who haven't exactly been major offensive weapons, Long could be a real gift. In his final season in South Bend, the Irish tight ends caught 63 balls on 91 targets for 755 yards and 11 touchdowns. In three seasons under former offensive coordinator, Dave Patenaude Tech tight ends caught just 52 balls on 81 targets for 417 yards and just two touchdowns over three seasons including a year with Tyler Davis who was drafted and is playing in the NFL currently.

Long's offense runs some similar concepts to the spread that Patenaude used but has more motion, more tight ends and more under the center concepts in short-yardage and the red zone as well as more power running play concepts that all play into the Jackets' current personnel.

Discuss the hiring of Chip Long with fellow Tech fans.



