Tech shows off offensive and defensive changes in the annual spring game

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football celebrated St. Patrick’s Day in style with the annual spring football game and an end zone tailgate party in the South End Zone of Bobby Dodd Stadium on Thursday night. An intimate crowd watched the Jackets practice for 45 minutes and then scrimmage for over an hour. The Jackets entered the spring game with several key players sidelined for the spring game and others limited so it was not surprising to see the hybrid format used once again with even some 7-on-7 work and team run periods prior to the live scrimmage. Head coach Geoff Collins was pleased with what he saw in the 13 practices including Thursday night so far this spring. The Jackets go on spring break for the next week and will return to the practice fields the last week of March for two additional days of work. “We had a really good 13 days of spring practice and I’m really proud of the guys and the way they worked and the way they took in a lot of new information and embraced the new faces that we have on the coaching staff,” he said. “We’ve been putting in new schemes both offensively and defensively and we’ve come together as a team and have gotten better every single practice and that is what we’ve got to do all the way up until September 5th in Mercedes-Benz Stadium versus a really good Clemson team. We’ve got two more practices in the bank when we come back from spring break.” Tech was down a scholarship quarterback with true freshman Zach Pyron sidelined with a thumb injury, so returning starter Jeff Sims and Akron transfer Zach Gibson got the majority of the snaps except for the last drive when walk-on Brody Rhodes got a series.

Gibson performed well in his first action in front of fans after transferring from Akron (Blake Morgan/JOL)

Sims generally went against the first-team defense while Gibson went against the second-string unit with some subs and variations throughout the live scrimmage segments. Sims threw for 66 yards hitting on eight of 16 pass attempts and ran for 26 net yards thanks to a fumble and a sack on eight carries. Sims said he feels a lot more comfortable with new offensive coordinator Chip Long’s offense after 13 practices and an entire winter working with him and quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke. “I feel like I got more comfortable with the offense and there are still a lot of things to learn,” Sims said. “I would say it was a little bit up and down today. I had some good things and I did have some pretty bad things that I did. I just have to go harder at the playbook and learn it more and get more comfortable with it every day.” Gibson had a little more luck working against the second defense with some third and fourth string players mixed in. He threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns completing 12 of his 20 attempts. Gibson also ran for 35 yards on five carries. Rhodes completed one pass and threw an interception to Kenyatta Watson II to end the spring game. Jamal Haynes hauled in a 37-yard touchdown for the first touchdown of the scrimmage from Gibson and later DJ Moore hauled in an 11-yard score as one of his three catches on the day. Tight end Dylan Leonard had three catches for 33 yards, flex tight end Peje Harris had three for 14 yards and Kalani Norris had three catches for 25 yards in the scrimmage. On the ground, Dontae Smith had just three carries in limited action for 14 yards, Hassan Hall had 15 yards on six carries and one catch for five yards and Antonio Martin had 15 yards on three carries. “There were some standouts,” Collins said of Thursday. “I thought that Peje Harris had a lot of oohs and ahs out there today. It was good to see Dontae have some really nice runs and Hassan Hall who has come in and joined us, I thought he did some really good things. Everyone talks about Malachi Carter, but a young guy like Nate McCollum or Malik Rutherford have been really stepped up and done great things throughout the spring and played the right way.” Kickers Jude Kelley and Gavin Stewart were both perfect with Kelley hitting from 30, 23, and 24 yards out and Stewart hitting from 29 and 44.

Kenyatta Watson II breaks up a pass during the scrimmage (Blake Morgan/JOL)

Defensively, Demetrius Knight led all defenders with 11 tackles and Charlie Thomas had five tackles and a TFL. Keion White, Jason Moore, Makius Scott, TK Chimedza and D’Quan Douse each had a sack, and Douse had a fumble recovery as well. Tech's corners also performed well including Watson's interception and pass break up earlier in the scrimmage and a PBU by Kenan Johnson. “Defensively, I thought the secondary has had a marked improvement, and just seeing Derrik Allen, Jaylon King, and Kaleb Edwards the core middle of our secondary helping out and doing a great job in communication was key,” Collins said. “We’ve got some very talented corners and just the communication piece has been markedly improved and I’m just excited to see them continue that throughout the offseason and throughout summer workouts and then in the preseason camp.” Safety Derrik Allen echoed Collins’ thoughts on the revamped secondary under new defensive backs coach Travares Tillman. “I think the two biggest things were communication and actually on the field accountability too. We are not going to let each other slack on a play and we are forced to communicate and there will not be a player where you see us not talking to each other,” Allen said. In the non-live period, both Sims and Gibson also threw 31-yard touchdowns one to Nate McCollum for Sims and one to Peje Harris from Gibson.

MAN DOWN

Like any spring, Georgia Tech had numerous players out for the spring game. Looking at just scholarship players on offense, Avery Body, Zach Pyron, Leon Blackburn, Paul Tchio, and Dylan Deveney were all sidelined for the spring game. Defensively, LaMiles Brooks, Tyson Meiguez, Khatavian Franks, Zeek Biggers, and Akelo Stone all missed the spring game as well with injuries or recovering from injuries from last season and were not cleared yet.



Peje Harris showed off his tough hands making some plays over defenders from the TE spot (Blake Morgan/JOL)

DRIVE-BY-DRIVE SCRIMMAGE NOTES