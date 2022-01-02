Georgia Tech football had one open spot on the coaching staff after the departure of Chris Wiesehan for Temple on Friday. The Jackets are set to hire an ACC legend in former Florida State quarterback Chris Weinke.

Weinke rounds out a new-look offensive staff for the Jackets and his addition will move new offensive coordinator Chip Long from quarterbacks to tight ends replacing Wiesehan in that role and Weinke will give Tech a former college quarterback to help develop the quarterback room that has turned over along with the staff change.

Tech had three quarterbacks leave following the 2021 season with Trad Beatty retiring, Jordan Yates entering the transfer portal and freshman Chayden Peery following him a few weeks later into the portal. Weinke will have two-year starter Jeff Sims as well as Akron transfer Zach Gibson and incoming freshman Zach Pyron to work with this spring.



