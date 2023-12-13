Four of the five Georgia Tech offensive linemen from 2023 are returning for one more year, but one spot was open at right guard. With Connor Scaglione out of eligibility, head coach Brent Key and offensive line coach Geep Wade turned to the portal and landed one of the most successful linemen available on Wednesday with the commitment of Keylan "Big Red" Rutledge from MTSU. Rutledge committed to the Jackets on Wednesday and he has two seasons of eligibility remaining over three years at Tech after starting for two years for the Blue Raiders at right guard. He outlined his reasons for committing to Tech starting with what Coach Key has done in just over a year fully running the program. "I like what they are building there and I think they are really on to something," Rutledge said of his decision to commit to Tech. "I think Coach Key's first year as a true coach, there were ups and downs, but the grit and the toughness, you see all of that on display. Georgia Tech team hasn't gone to a bowl game since 2018 and they are there and they've competed in all their games. I think they are a couple of players and a couple of players growing up away from being one of the best teams in the ACC. I truly believe that."

Former MTSU offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge will play his final two seasons on the Flats (MTSU Athletics)

Wade also played a huge role in Tech landing Rutledge. "The opportunity with Coach Wade to play on one of the best offensive lines in the conference is huge. Also, my ability to come in and fit the scheme and help with the offensive line and the unit was big," he said of other factors in his decision. The ability to slot right into the right guard spot in a scheme that fits his abilities was also a significant factor for Rutledge. "That is one of the reasons I chose Tech, I fit right into what they do. Coach Wade wants a mentality and he wants his offensive line to play with the mentality I play with, with that chip on my shoulder. I feel like an underdog and that fits right in with what he wants. The football scheme with the outside zone and being able to run. All that stuff is me, that is my game. I'm a big athletic mean guy. That is what I bring to the table." The Tech staff were very excited about adding Rutledge to the fold for 2024. "In their words, they were fired up," he said of the Tech staff reaction to his commitment. "They are just juiced and super ecstatic that I can come in and build this thing and help lead. I did it and I didn't go back and forth on it. I trusted God and I want to be a Yellow Jacket and that is where I need to be. That is what has led me to announce."

