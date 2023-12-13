Tech scores big with the commitment of transfer guard Keylan Rutledge
Four of the five Georgia Tech offensive linemen from 2023 are returning for one more year, but one spot was open at right guard. With Connor Scaglione out of eligibility, head coach Brent Key and offensive line coach Geep Wade turned to the portal and landed one of the most successful linemen available on Wednesday with the commitment of Keylan "Big Red" Rutledge from MTSU.
Rutledge committed to the Jackets on Wednesday and he has two seasons of eligibility remaining over three years at Tech after starting for two years for the Blue Raiders at right guard.
He outlined his reasons for committing to Tech starting with what Coach Key has done in just over a year fully running the program.
"I like what they are building there and I think they are really on to something," Rutledge said of his decision to commit to Tech. "I think Coach Key's first year as a true coach, there were ups and downs, but the grit and the toughness, you see all of that on display. Georgia Tech team hasn't gone to a bowl game since 2018 and they are there and they've competed in all their games. I think they are a couple of players and a couple of players growing up away from being one of the best teams in the ACC. I truly believe that."
Wade also played a huge role in Tech landing Rutledge.
"The opportunity with Coach Wade to play on one of the best offensive lines in the conference is huge. Also, my ability to come in and fit the scheme and help with the offensive line and the unit was big," he said of other factors in his decision.
The ability to slot right into the right guard spot in a scheme that fits his abilities was also a significant factor for Rutledge.
"That is one of the reasons I chose Tech, I fit right into what they do. Coach Wade wants a mentality and he wants his offensive line to play with the mentality I play with, with that chip on my shoulder. I feel like an underdog and that fits right in with what he wants. The football scheme with the outside zone and being able to run. All that stuff is me, that is my game. I'm a big athletic mean guy. That is what I bring to the table."
The Tech staff were very excited about adding Rutledge to the fold for 2024.
"In their words, they were fired up," he said of the Tech staff reaction to his commitment. "They are just juiced and super ecstatic that I can come in and build this thing and help lead. I did it and I didn't go back and forth on it. I trusted God and I want to be a Yellow Jacket and that is where I need to be. That is what has led me to announce."
Everything was put into focus just after his recent visit to Tech and ahead of a trip to Clemson for the talented linemen. Rutledge was involved in a serious car accident recently on his way home from Georgia Tech hitting a concrete divider on the interstate after two drivers veered into each other's lanes around him pinning his car against the divider in the road and in the overcorrection on wet roads his car hydroplaned and he flipped multiple times landing upside down.
"It is good, the right ankle, when I got in the wreck kind of got stuck and I dislocated a couple of toes, nothing major. I'm able to put pressure on my right ankle fully and my left heel. In two weeks I'll get this cast off and I'll be able to fully walk on both legs in about four weeks and then I can get after it. Being out only a month after a crash like that is a blessing."
The lineman counted his blessings after dropping off his mom and girlfriend just prior to the accident.
"I'm a bigger guy so I can handle it. It is a blessing they were not in the car with me. If they had been in the car with me they'd be down bad right now," he said.
The decision came down to Tech and Clemson and new Clemson offensive line coach Matt Luke had just finished a visit with Rutledge when he broke the news to him.
"Coach Luke had just come to my nana's house because it is a little more convenient because she is an older lady because she has a walker and stuff like that for me. So he came by last night and he wanted to meet and he told me nothing but luck and had nothing but good things to say to me and told me to make the right decision for me."
Both Rutledge's family and girlfriend are excited about his future.
"They love it," he said of his decision to commit to Tech. "They are super excited about it and ready for me to be close to home and all the things that come with it. I'm about an hour away with Atlanta traffic and at Middle Tennessee I was four hours away so I'm a lot closer."
Rutledge earned All-Conference USA honors for 2023 and is currently ranked 87th in the Rivals 100 portal rankings at the time of his commitment.