Tech RB Cooley headed back into transfer portal

Georgia Tech running back Trey Cooley announced on Monday that he would be entering the transfer portal with one season of eligibility remaining.





Cooley came to Georgia Tech prior to the 2023 season via transfer after two years at Louisville. During his two seasons with the Jackets, he played in 15 games and ran for 300 yards on 70 carries with three touchdowns (all three TDs came in 2023). Cooley was injured during the opening game of 2024 against Florida State in Dublin, Ireland and didn't return until the Miami game where he had his most productive day of the season with six carries for 26 yards and on catch for four yards.





During his time at Louisville (2021-2022), Cooley played in 19 games and ran 709 yards on 145 carries with three touchdowns while also catching 21 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns.





Cooley was ranked as a 3-star (5.5) running back by Rivals out of Knightdale High in Knightdale, N.C. in the 2021 recruiting class. He collected more than 20 offers, including several from ACC and SEC schools, before ultimately deciding to play at Louisville.