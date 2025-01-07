Following the Future: Update on Tech basketball signees/commits

Prep basketball season is in full swing and close to the midway point for the 2024-25 campaign as several Georgia Tech signees and commits are putting together stellar years.





Here is a look at how each of them are doing in this hoops edition of Following the Future:





2025 signees





Akai Fleming, Guard, Cold Hearts (OTE)

Fleming has been one of the bright spots for the Cold Hearts in what has been a tough season so far with the team sitting at 1-12 and last in the OTE standings. Fleming is the second-leading scorer on the team as he is averaging 15.6 points per game, reaching the 20-point mark four times so far with a season-high of 23 which he has accomplished twice in 2024-25. He's also pulling down 4.2 rebounds per game, dishing out 2.1 assists per game and swiping 1.3 steals per game. The Cold Hearts will next play on Saturday against the Diamond Doves at OTE Arena at 7 p.m.





Cole Kirouac, Forward/Center, City Reapers (OTE)

Kirouac has become a more consistent contributor as the season has progressed for the City Reapers, who are currently 8-4 and in second place in the OTE standings behind YNG Dreamerz (10-1). Kirouac is averaging 6.3 points per game as well as 5.8 rebounds per game. He's also contributing 1.1 blocks per game. His season high in points came back on Nov. 22 when he went for 14 points as well as 17 rebounds for a double-double. He also had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds back on Nov. 2 against RWE. The City Reapers' next game is Friday against Fear of God Athletics at 9 p.m. at OTE Arena.





Eric Chatfield Jr., Guard, Pace Academy (Atlanta, Ga.)

Chatfield has been Pace Academy's most consistent player so far in 2024-25 as the Knights are out to a 12-2 start and 6-0 mark in Region 4-AAAA play. Chatfield is averaging just under 20 points per game at 19.7 while also contributing 4.3 assists, 3 steals and 2.3 rebounds per game. He's shooting 48 percent from the field overall. Pace Academy is at home on Tuesday (Jan. 7) at 7 p.m. for its next game when the Knights host Jackson (Atlanta) before turning around to host another region foe Drew on Friday at 7 p.m.





Brandon Stores Jr., Guard/Small Forward, St. Raymond (Bronx, N.Y.)

Stores has carried a big portion of the load on the court this season for St. Raymond, who are currently 7-4 overall and 4-1 in league play. The versatile guard/forward is the team's leading scorer a 17 points per game (no other individual stats were available). St. Raymond will next host Archbishop Stepinac on Tuesday (Jan. 7) at 7 p.m. for a league matchup before hosting Iona Prep on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in another league contest.





2026 Commits





Moustapha Diop, Forward, City Reapers (OTE)

Diop has seen his minutes fluctuate in his first season at OTE while playing for the City Reapers, who are currently 8-4 and in second place in the OTE standings. Diop is averaging 4.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game with season highs of eight points (Dec. 6) and nine rebounds (No. 19). Diop and the City Reapers will be back on the court next on Friday when they battle Fear of God Athletics at 9 p.m. at OTE Arena.