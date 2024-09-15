Tech's Maddox makes collegiate debut, return from knee injury

After suffering a significant knee injury that ended his senior season at Parkview High prematurely in 2023, it was unknown when, or even if, Trelain Maddox would be able to contribute on the field for Georgia Tech as a true freshman.

Well, it took the odds-defying running only until the Jackets’ fourth game to make his presence felt.

Maddox made his collegiate debut on Saturday as he returned from his knee injury with a strong performance in Georgia Tech’s 59-7 home victory over Virginia Military Institute as he led the team in rushing with 53 yards on nine carries, including his first career touchdown.

Maddox said it was definitely a day he will remember for a long time as he was able to get his feel back for actually playing in a game after just a few snaps on Saturday.

"It's exciting,” said Maddox. “You know you dream of playing college football since you were a little kid, playing in front of the fans in a great environment so it was exciting."

"It was after that first drive I was in (when it clicked for me),” added Maddox. “I mean I haven't played a game in a while so just being back on the field in that game environment, I was a little tense at first but I feel like I loosened up as the game went on.”

The milestone touchdown run came on a tough three-yard scamper up the middle in the third quarter as the Jackets continued their dominant showing against visiting VMI, which moved Georgia Tech to 3-1 on the year.

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key said they have been anticipating getting Maddox into the mix as he has worked hard to get back from the injury during the spring, summer and fall camp.

"We've been waiting on the time for him (Maddox) to be right,” said Key. “He's been cleared for a couple of weeks from the medical standpoint, but with those types of things, it's a mental standpoint where they have to be ready to go. I think it was last week or a week and a half ago when he said I'm ready. We were waiting for the time to be able to get him in, and he went in the second series and was able to get carries. You could see a little tentativeness still in him when he's going through there, but you saw what we've been seeing also is that he falls forward, he gets positive yardage, he's a big back. I mean he's only going to get better and better as he gets more reps."

At 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, Maddox could be a valuable weapon in the backfield for the Jackets moving forward as a bigger, more physical back to compliment and take some of the wear and tear off of starter Jamal Haynes. Maddox said it all starts with the push from the offensive line first and he tries to do what he can to get extra yards after that.

"First, I mean the O-line as long as they get some good push that two or three-yard gain is always going to be there,” said Maddox. “After that, it's just the natural ability of the running back. All good running backs can make the first man miss so that's something I pride my game after."

When asked if he should be a part of the plan going forward for significant carries, Maddox added that he can only prepare and play as best he can and the rest is up to the coaches.

"I feel like I put some good stuff on tape so the coaches will evaluate that,” said Maddox. “And going forward as the season goes, we'll see if that's the role I'm playing into."

Along with Maddox, fellow true freshman running back Anthony Carrie continued to get work in the backfield early in the season as he rushed for 37 yards on four carries, including a 29-yard burst in the fourth quarter as well as scoring his first-career touchdown on a two-yard run in the fourth.

Georgia Tech was able to play a lot of true freshmen and redshirt-freshmen with the lead getting to a comfortable margin early on Saturday. Key said that is always a positive to get the younger players on the field and let them gain experience through live reps.

"We were able to get a lot of guys valuable playing time today which is important for the upcoming schedule we have. I think we had 14 or 15 freshmen play today out there,” said Key. “Only way you learn how to play the game is to go out there and play, play full speed against another opponent, make your mistakes, get it corrected, go out there and play again and get it right. A lot of good film to be able to teach off of with those guys."

With that valuable playing time under their belt, Maddox, Carrie, the rest of the freshmen class, Key and the team as a whole will now turn its attention to a huge matchup in ACC play as the Jackets get ready to head on the road next Saturday at Louisville at 3:30 p.m. before a bye week the final Saturday in September.