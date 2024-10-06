Tech removes Duke from the list of unbeatens with a 24-14 win

"it's definitely hard," he said of the screens "But, you know, we work that in practice, different arm angles, certain plays, certain screens got to get depth, in case they are upfield stuff like that. So we definitely work on them. So now it's just making them play and carrying indie drills and what we do in practice over to the game."

King said the quick screen game has a lot of levels to it and they've been working hard in practice the last two weeks to perfect it for this game.

"We got it a little too constricted the last few weeks in playing in a phone booth a little bit," Key said of the tweaks. "So we wanted to make sure that we spread it out and worked the field, not just North and South, but East and West as well. We've got guys that are explosive with the ball in their hands. Really the biggest challenge of that was Haynes (King) negotiating and throwing past those defensive ends. They're in a race charging up the field almost the whole game. So that was the challenge. We felt like Haynes would be able to do that and spit the ball out there."

Quarterback Haynes King was king of the screen game racking up 23 completions on 31 attempts for 167 yards and two touchdowns using a lot of quick screens. The screen game was a bye week tweak by offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner to loosen up the offense against a tight box as teams tried to stop Tech's rushing attack.

Tech ran for 245 yards on 49 carries with a touchdown from backup quarterback Zach Pyron on one of his three carries for nine yards. King added 30 yards on 12 carries and Chad Alexander ran for 59 yards on 10 carries. Alexander had several key runs including setting up the final touchdown for the Jackets with a key run of 22 yards.

"Honestly, it feels great," Haynes said of being back healthy. But a shout out to my O-line, they got it going today and they were on it. It all starts in the trenches and it starts up front and they were focused and played hard."

Haynes has been hampered with injuries since fall camp and he celebrated his birthday with his best game of 2024. He said Tech's offensive line played a big factor in the Jackets' ability to impose their will on the Duke defense.

"It was a good win," Key said. "I thought it was a really good football game all around on oth sides. Duke has a good football team. I do think that we came out and we played fast. That's what I was looking for after the bye week, to look fresh. We looked like we were fast again. And that's kind of what we saw in practice during the week that we had our team speed was better again, and we saw that tonight."

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech picked up win number four on the season (4-2, 2-2) and the second ACC win with a 24-14 win over Duke (5-1) on Saturday night in Bobby Dodd Stadium. Tech’s defense stepped up big in key spots and the offense led by running back Jamal Haynes and his 128 yards rushing on 19 carries on his birthday was big. The Jackets handed Duke the first loss of the season.

Duke quarterback Maalik Murphy was 18-31 for 205 yards with two touchdowns an interception connecting with Eli Panchol five times for 63 yards an a touchdown. Sahmir Hagans had one catch on a 65-yard touchdown that gave Duke their only lead of the game with 2:53 left in the third quarter. Tech scored two more times to put the game away.

"The defense was flying around, doing a good job. Think they're improving, really every week, doing a good job against the run. Credit to what Tucc (DC Tyler Santucci) is doing and what Jess (Simpson) and Kyle Pope, those guys with the front seven got some big stops."

Tech held Duke to 3-11 on third down and 1-2 on fourth down including a turnover on downs at the GT10 when the Blue Devils trailed by three in the third quarter.

"They've got to continue to be more aggressive. And that's what they did. They challenged the receivers. That's something really for the last two weeks we've really emphasized. And you know, from this past Sunday's practice and throughout the week, we had our hands on more balls, had more interceptions, more strips, because it wasn't just emphasized, it was overly emphasized every single play. It was good to be able to have that happen, but hopefully, they continue," Key said.

Key said the defense spent the bye week working to create more turnovers after only having a couple of forced fumbles in the first five games and no interceptions. The secondary played more aggressively in the game and it paid off with two plays getting picked off, but only one counting.

Cornerback Ahmari Harvey had the first interception of the season for Georgia Tech on the final offensive play of the game for Duke. It should’ve been the second interception after Gibbs, but that was waived off.

"Coach Simpson had really been talking about screens all week, and we have really been playing, putting in new and different games. So I just really was just trusting the process, and just trusting my fundamentals. And it just brought me to the play."

Defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg made his first career start at defensive tackle in the game and had a huge sequence in the middle of the game with a key third down sack to force Duke out of field goal range and make them punt and then on the next series a first down TFL and a tackle on a third down screen to force another punt.

Tech’s defense forced three and outs three times, had an interception on first down to end the game effectively and forced a turnover on downs at the GT10 after a 12-play 81-yard drive.

The first half ended with some controversy as a Syeed Gibbs interception was wiped out with a penalty for defensive pass interference that was a phantom call and then Duke picked up another first down on a delay of game on the defense that erased a 4th and 9 and gave Duke a short field that they converted.

Eric Singleton took the opening kickoff on his first return of the season 40 yards. Jamal Haynes took a pitch 11 yards on for a first down, Malik Rutherford took a screen 10 yards and Singleton caught a nine yard pass to the Duke44. Zach Pyron converted on third and short to the Duke26. After missing Isiah Canion on first down, Haynes took a check down six yards and Rutherford caught a third down pass to the Duke11 for a first down. Rutherford took a jet sweep four yards and King picked up the first down to the Duke 1 on a QB keeper to set up first and goal at the 1. King was stuffed on first down and Pyron came in on second down and scored to make it 7-0 GT (PAT Aidan Birr) with 8:36 left in the first quarter.

Maalik Murphy after a touchdown nearly threw an interception on first down under pressure from Josh Robinson, Taye Seymore nearly picked it off. Seymore and Romello Height dropped Star Thomas on second down, but a pass interference on Rodney Shelley gave Duke new life. After Murphy missed on second down on a deep shot, after Thomas picked up three yards on first down and Trenilyas Tatum sniffed out a screen on third down to force a punt that Shelley fair caught at the GT9.

Haynes picked up three yards on first down then broke off a 39-yard run on second down to Duke49. Haynes was stopped for no gain on first down and an offsides gave the Jackets five yards on second down. King couldn’t connect with Rutherford on the screen on second down setting up third and five. Tech burned the first timeout as the play clock got too low. Haynes took a screen for three yards and then Singleton on fourth down caught another quick screen for the first down at the Duke38. Chad Alexander picked up one yard on first down and Rutherford lost two yards on second down setting up third and long. Singleton caught a screen for no yards and then Alexander had a false start on fourth and 11 to force a punt. David Shanahan’s punt was downed at the Duke14.

Peyton Jones ran two times for four yards to set up third and six. Murphy threw his third down pass under pressure into the ground to force a punt. The 50-yard punt was fair caught at the GT32.

King ran for one yard on first down to end the first quarter. King overshot Rutherford on second down. Bailey Stockton hauled in a pass on third down from King on the run for 18 yards to the Duke49. Haynes picked up three on first down and Rylan Goede caught a six yard pass to set up third and short at the Duke40. King was stuffed on third down and Key burned a timeout. King went under center and picked up the first down thanks to Haynes tush push to the Duke37. Singleton caught a five yard pass to the Duke32. Rutherford caught a 24-yard pass on a fake screen pass downfield to set up first and goal at the Duke8. King ran for two yards on first down and Haynes dropped a pass on second down out of the backfield. King overthrew a wide open Chase Lane in the end zone to lead to a short Birr field goal to make it 10-0 Georgia Tech with 10:02 left in the 2nd quarter.

After a Birr touchback, Duke picked up two yards on first down on a run by Thomas. Thomas picked up six yards on second down to set up third and two at the Duke33. Que’Sean Brown picked up the first down with exactly two yards on a jet sweep. Thomas ran for two yards on first down and a quick pass to Eli Pancol for four yards set up another third down, Pancol caught a 26-yard pass that was nearly tipped to the GT46. Peyton Jones picked up 10 yards on second down and then Murphy couldn’t connect on a pair of passes setting up third and long, Jordan van den Berg sacked Murphy for a seven-yard loss. Kade Reynoldson’s 35-yard punt was fair caught at the GT10.

Haynes picked up four yards on first down and lost three on second down on a nice play by Ryan Smith, King picked up four yards and Shanahan’s 50-yard punt under pressure was returned to midfield by Brown.

Jordan van den Berg had a TFL on first down and LaMiles Brooks broke up a deep shot for tight end Nicky Dalmolin on second down setting up third and 12 at the Duke48. Manny Diaz burned his first timeout. On third down, Duke threw a screen and van den Berg sniffed it out to force a punt after the two-minute timeout. Tech was called for a delay of game and Duke sent the offense out for fourth and three where Murphy hit Thomas for a short gain and first down at the GT39. Thomas picked up three yards on first down. Jason Moore and Tatum stuffed Thomas on the next play for one yard to set up third and six. Syeed Gibbs intercepted the pass but was called for a defensive pass interference to give Duke another first down at the GT20. Pancol scored on a crossing route from 20 yards out to make it 10-7 Georgia Tech with 26 seconds left in the half.

Zion Taylor returned the kickoff 15 yards to the GT19. Haynes ran for eight yards on first down and Tech called a timeout with two seconds left. Haynes ran for 17 yards to end the half.

Jones took the second half kickoff 67 yards to the GT32. Duke then had a false start on first down. Murphy overthrew his receiver on first down on a slant. Pancol caught a six-yard pass on second down setting up third and nine. Jordan Moore caught a six-yard pass to set up fourth and short. Moore was called for offensive pass inference on fourth down setting up fourth and 18. Duke was forced to punt where Shelley fielded the ball at the GT8.





Haynes picked up four yards on first down and King ran for 14 yards on second down to the GT26. Haynes was tripped after a five yard run short of breaking off a long run on first down to the GT31. A delay of game on Duke moved the ball to the GT36 for a first down. Singleton slipped on first down for an incomplete pass. Rutherford took a screen seven yards to the GT43 setting up third and 3. Singleton took a jet sweep to the Duke49 for a first down. Isiah Canion caught a four yard pass on first down and Anthony Carrie ran for two yards on second down to the Duke43. King threw away the third down pass under pressure and Shanahan punted the ball where it was fair caught at the Duke9.

Sylvain Yondjouen had a TFL on first down but Star Thomas went 20 yards on the next play to the Duke28. Shelley had a PBU on first down on a deep shot by Murphy. Pancol picked up seven on a slant on second down to the Duke35 setting up another third down. Damolin caught a short pass to convert the first down and then Jones crossed midfield on a run right up the middle for 17 yards. A pass to Javon Harvey picked up another first down and Jones ran for 12 yards to the GT18. Murphy couldn’t connect on his next two pass attempts to set up third and 10. Brown on a pop pass picked up nine setting up fourth and short. Thomas stumbled on fourth down and turned the ball over on downs coming up short of the line to gain at the GT10.

Haynes ran for seven yards on first down and no yards on second down. King was flushed on third down and threw the ball away to force a Shanahan punt a 53-yard punt that Brown returned six yards to the GT35.

Shamar Hagans caught a pass over the middle and broke through the Tech defense for a 65-yard touchdown to give the Blue Devils a 14-10 lead.

Zion Taylor returned the kickoff just 15 yards out of the Tech end zone. King lost a yard on first down, but hit Singleton on a crosser for 16 yards to the GT30. Haynes ran for three yards and Goede picked up five yards on a pass to set up third and two. Alexander ran for 17 yards to convert to the Duke45. Alexander ran for six on the next play to the Duke39. King hit Alexander on a check down for three yards to set up fourth and three. King hit Rutherford for seven and a first down. Haynes ran for 11 yards to the Duke20. King hit Rutherford for 11 yards to set up first and goal at Duke9. Singleton ran for six on first down to the Duke3. King scrambled for no gain, but found Haynes for a four-yard touchdown on the next play to regain the lead for the Jackets 17-14 (Birr PAT) with 10:40 remaining in the game.

After a Birr touchback, Duke started the drive at their own 25 down 3. Joshua Robinson had a TFL on first down on a screen to Thomas for a three yard loss. Taye Seymore had a big hit to dislodge a pass on second down and Murphy threw the ball away on third down to force a punt. Shelley fielded the punt a the GT30.

King ran for two yards on first down and Duke jumped offsides on second down to move the ball to the GT37, setting up 2nd and 3. Haynes converted on a 10-yard run to the GT47. Haynes was dropped in the backfield for a four-yard loss on first down. Rutherford picked up nine yards to set up third and five. A roughing the passer on King gave Tech a first down at the Duke33. Alexander picked up 22 yards on first down to the Duke11. Alexander ran for two yards on first down, King hit Singleton for a nine yard touchdown to put Tech up 24-14 (Birr PAT) with 6:36 left in the game.

After a Birr touchback, Duke picked up a quick first down on a pass to the TE for 11 yards and Brown caught a seven yard pass and Thomas ran for eight yards on the next play. Moore picked up 17 yards on a pass that was upheld on review to the GT32. Thomas ran for three yards on the next play. Thomas picked up two yards on the next play to the GT26. Murphy threw the ball away on third down and Duke tried a 43-yard field goal that Todd Pelino missed wide right.

Taking over at the GT26, Haynes ran for five yards on first down. Diaz used his first timeout with 3:49 left in the game. Haynes ran for four yards and Duke burned another timeout with 3:44 remaining. Pyron picked up the first down with a three-yard run. Haynes was bottled up on first down, but Alexander picked up 10 yards on the next play to the GT48. Alexander ran for no gain to the two-minute mark. Alexander picked up two yards on the next play to the Duke49. Alexander ran for a yard and Key burned a timeout with 1:16 left and 3rd and 8 coming up. Singleton ran for two yards to the Duke47 and Key let the clock bleed to 29 seconds left. Tech took the delay of game and punted to the Duke 18 and Brown returned it to the Duke38.

Murphy threw an interception to Ahmari Harvey who returned it to the Duke38. Tech took a knee to end the game.