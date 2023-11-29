A year ago, Georgia Tech sophomore running back Jamie Felix looked like he was going to be a fixture of the running game for the Jackets as he burned his redshirt in the UGA game in 2022 playing his fifth game at his own request. This season Felix played in one game for the Jackets and did not dress for most of the season as he fell down the depth chart in fall camp.
Felix will enter the transfer portal when it opens next week after a disappointing second year on the Flats.
The emergence of Jamal Haynes at running back after moving from slot receiver and a healthy Dontae Smith swallowed up much of the running back reps this fall. Trey Cooley and true freshman Evan Dickens carried the load when those two were not in the game leaving Felix on the pine.
Felix's lone contribution in 2023 was three snaps on special teams after playing 80 snaps on offense in five games in 2022. His career at Tech ends with 80 yards on 23 carries and six catches for 41 yards and a touchdown receiving.