A year ago, Georgia Tech sophomore running back Jamie Felix looked like he was going to be a fixture of the running game for the Jackets as he burned his redshirt in the UGA game in 2022 playing his fifth game at his own request. This season Felix played in one game for the Jackets and did not dress for most of the season as he fell down the depth chart in fall camp.

Felix will enter the transfer portal when it opens next week after a disappointing second year on the Flats.