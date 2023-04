Local running back Antonio Martin announced his intention to enter the transfer portal after Georgia Tech's annual spring game last Saturday. Martin did not appear in a game last season for the Yellow Jackets and was buried in a deep running back room this spring.

Martin was not featured much in the spring game with only two carries for nine yards while freshman early enrollee Evan Dickens and walk-ons Englan Williams and Daylon Gordon played a larger role behind the three projected main backs, Dontae Smith, Trey Cooley, and Jamie Felix.