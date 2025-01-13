Tech OL Best heading into transfer portal

Georgia Tech offensive lineman Brandon Best announced Monday via social media that he will enter the transfer portal.





Best, a redshirt-sophomore, will have two years of eligibility remaining.





Best played in four games as a true freshman in 2022 to maintain his redshirt and then followed that up by playing in eight games in 2023 where he had a 72.1 pass-blocking grade in 13 offensive snaps. Georgia Tech's athletics site shows that he appeared in all 12 games during the 2024 season as well.





Best was ranked as a 3-star (5.6) offensive guard prospect in the 2022 class out of Milton High in Alpharetta. He was the 71st-ranked player in the class in the state of Georgia and the 37th-overall ranked offensive guard in the nation in the class.