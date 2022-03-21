Tech offer has OL target Connor Drake's attention
FORT MILL, SC- Newly offered Georgia Tech offensive line target Connor Drake from Providence HS (NC) spoke with Jacketsonline at the annual Rivals Camp Series event in Charlotte on Sunday. Drake has a close connection with one of the Jackets' new assistant coaches and has been on campus already this year.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news