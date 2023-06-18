"It was really special having coach Weinke offer me in person and getting to see him eye-to-eye so I wanted to look him in the eye when I did it. So we had our meeting and Coach Key brought the rest of the coaches in, I had my family in there with all of the coaches, and I let them know what I wanted to do with my future. I'm very blessed to have the opportunity to continue to play at Georgia Tech," Knowles said. "I love the coaches, I love what they are building there and I want to be a part of something special."

Quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator Chris Weinke was pivotal in landing Knowles and that relationship is the backbone of why Knowles is a future Yellow Jacket. Knowles wanted to commit in person to the coaching staff and that is exactly what he did at the conclusion of his visit.

Southlake Carroll (Tx.) quarterback Graham Knowles has been high on Georgia Tech since a spring visit to the Flats in April and his official visit sealed the deal leading to his commitment.

The fit in the Tech offense is one that Knowles thinks is perfect for him.

"I love the way they play. I think that it is very good for me. They put a lot on the quarterback's plate and I think that I can handle that responsibility. They have plenty of weapons to get the ball to and I love the philosophy and toughness they play with."

Committing on Father's Day was also something special for Knowles and his father Mark was a professional tennis player and is a TV commentator who helped support Graham's dreams of playing college football.

"My family is pumped. We've had a great relationship with Coach Weinke throughout this process and having Georgia Tech be the place, it is a special place and Coach Weinke is a special coach," he said. "It was cool having my parents there with me to experience it as a little Father's Day gift for my dad who has taken me everywhere and brought me to all these games and practices. It was nice repaying him for all of his services."

Having a father who was a D-1 athlete at UCLA and a former pro helped give Knowles some different insight on how to handle the process and pick his school as well.

"My dad has been great, he has given his thoughts and mentorship on almost any scenario that I'm going to experience because he has been there and done that. It has been really easy learning from him and he has made it really easy for me to go where I want to go and he has been hands-off on my decision," he said. "I told him that I feel like Georgia Tech is the right place for me to go build my own legacy and win and he was totally supportive of that."

New Tech quarterback Haynes King played host to Knowles and the two have a long history going back to King's days as a high school quarterback in Texas.

"Haynes showed me the ropes and he showed me a great time," Knowles said of his host. "He really embodies how the guys are at Georgia Tech, real great teammates that look out for each other and have the best in mind for their players and want to try and go win. I want to be a part of a winning program and help build a legacy at Georgia Tech."

Knowles said that he thinks he has an edge over other kids coming into college due to his experience in high school.

"At Southlake, we have a very pro-style offense, and coach (Riley) Dodge does a great job preparing us. So going on these visits and learning about these offenses is not too big of a transition because we run most of this stuff and as far as playing 6-A, I think no one holds a candle to it. It might piss off some of my friends from Florida and Georgia, but I think Texas high school football is the best and if you can compete in 6-A football in Texas, you can compete just about anywhere," Knowles said.

Adding Knowles continues a hot June for Brent Key and his staff with his commitment.