Wesleyan (Ga.) tight end Connor Roush made his decision to stay home and play for Georgia Tech following his official visit to the Flats over the weekend. The commitment also helps the Jackets program rebuild depth at the tight end position after two large senior classes will have cycled through following the 2023 and 2024 seasons under head coach Brent Key.

Roush earned his offer the hard way at a prospect camp with 400 players where he worked out for Tech coaches including tight ends coach Nate Brock and offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner to land the offer from the Jackets.

"There were a lot of people there and I enjoyed it and I liked the coaches and they coached me up and that made me really want to go to Tech," he said. "Coach Brock and Coach Faulkner gave me the news and I was super excited because that was all I ever wanted. I had been to Tech five or six times. This is a dream come true."

Brock took Roush under his wing for the visit.

"The visit was awesome, I had a great visit and they showed us around everywhere and I had a great host. I ate a lot of food and I got to know the campus way more. Coach Brock hosted me and he was great."

Head coach Brent Key made a strong impression on Roush during their one-on-one meeting.

"Coach Key told us his life story and his goals. He kind of reminds me of my dad, who grew up around country-type people. I like him a lot," Roush said.

Roush made his commitment public first to those on the visit during dinner on Saturday night.

"I committed during dinner and they had me get up in front of like 150 people and commit. I wasn't nervous because I'm a pretty good public speaker and they had me get up with a couple of other guys who might commit and hopefully they will commit soon as well," he said. "We need to get some other guys landed. I was talking to some kids before this weekend about committing to Tech."

After committing to Tech, Roush plans to continue recruiting for the Jackets with his future teammate and quarterback Grady Adamson who was on the visit with him to Tech.

"Grady is awesome and he is a fun kid. He reminds me a lot of Aaron Philo a lot," he said. "We hung out with his host Graham Knowles and he is awesome too."

It was Philo who explained the true lure of this iteration of Tech football to Roush.

"It is definitely the coaches that made me want to commit here. I talked to Aaron before I went on the visit and I asked him what made him want to come to Tech and he said I just needed to hang out with the coaches for the weekend and I would get it and it only took me one day to see that," he said. "I realized I want to be around these guys."

As far as his role goes, Roush plans to bulk up and play the tight end position for a long time on the Flats.

"They showed me a slideshow about how they use the tight ends and they only had eight plays last year where they didn't have at least one tight end in the game, so I can see myself splitting out and I could be 260 pounds and run really well," he said.