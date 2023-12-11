McIntosh (Ga.) three-star defensive end Uche Iloh canceled a trip to Minnesota to officially visit Georgia Tech this weekend. Tech has made a strong pitch to close Illoh ahead of the early signing period and that persistence paid off with a commitment on Sunday.

Iloh bonded with the Tech coaches and was particularly impressed by defensive line coach Marco Coleman and head coach Brent Key during his visit leading to his decision to commit..

"I really got to see the campus and got to walk around and see where I'm going to be at for the next couple of years. I got to see the facility and the facility was really nice. I got to meet the coaches and Coach Key was really good. He is definitely an intellectual and definitely a smart coach. Coach Coleman is one of the greatest coaches I've ever talked to. I can tell just by talking to him that I know he can take me to where I want to be and if I'm ready, I'm ready to sign," he said. "Coach Key turned this place around in less than a year."

During his exit meeting with Key, Iloh decided to tell the Tech head coach his decision with his family in the room.

"It felt really nice," he said of committing to Tech. "Being able to say that and being able to come up with that decision with my family being there with me, it just meant a lot."

Staying in the area will be big for Iloh's family as well.

"They are excited," he said of his family's decision. "They wanted to be able to come to the games and be able to see me, stuff like that and I know they are really excited about it."

Tech freshman linebacker Ashton Heflin played host for Iloh on his visit.

"Ashton Heflin was my host and we are kind of tight," Iloh said. "The food was amazing and everywhere we went there there was great good. Being with Ashton, he felt like he could be a good teammate and at the same time we already have a close bond. Asthon was telling me how nice Georgia Tech was and he sold me on it. Everybody here loves to play so I thought why not."

Coleman also sold Iloh on his vision for his development in the Tech program.

"Coach Coleman's vision for me is strong and he wants to mold me because I have very little experience but a high ceiling and I believe that with him he could mold me to where I want to be and where I want to go," he said.