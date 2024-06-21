Georgia Tech used a final roster spot for the 2024-25 season on forward Duncan Powell a transfer from Sacramento State who began his career at North Carolina A&T.

As a junior, he started 23 of 29 games for the Hornets with a 12.1 points per game average and seven rebounds per game, shooting 49% from the field and 28.6% from three.

The six-foot-eight 240-pound forward played his first two seasons at North Carolina A&T before transferring last year to play at Sacramento State.

Powell was a three-star recruit out of high school with multiple major conference offers before signing with North Carolina A&T as their highest-ranked recruit in school history out of DeSoto HS in Texas. Before joining Sacramento State, he was committed to playing at Louisiana during the previous offseason.

The Jackets edged out West Virginia, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Texas, and NC State to land his commitment. He will have two years of eligibility remaining at Tech.