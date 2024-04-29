"Really my decision came down to the direction that the program is going in as well as the tight bond that the coaching staff has. That makes it feel like a big family," Tobe said.

Tobe explained to JOL his decision to commit to the Yellow Jackets and head coach Brent Key.

The reframing of the Georgia Tech secondary continued with the commitment of former Illinois cornerback Zachary Tobe . Tobe was one of the top defenders as a true freshman for the Fighting Illini playing in ten games with three starts in his first season. The Ocoee (Fla.) native was PFF's highest-rated freshman defender in week four with an 87 (later adjusted to an 83.4 grade in 50 snaps against FAU in the first extensive game action of his college career.

It was a quick recruitment for Tobe, but overall he was impressed with the approach the Tech staff took in bringing him to Atlanta.

"For the short time that I've been recruited by them I can say that we just talk about me and how they see me helping the program and contributing to winning football games. I've had great conversations with coach (Tyler) Santucci as as well as coach (Ricky) Brumfield about the ways that I can help the team defensively," Tobe said.

The moment that Tobe broke the news to the Tech staff he was coming stuck out in his mind when reflecting on the days events.

"It was great when I committed. Me and my dad called Coach Key and Coach Santucci to let them know the ne3ws and everyone was excited."

Tech was the only school that Tobe visited after entering the portal.

In 316 defensive snaps as a true freshman, Tobe finished the year with a 65.6 PFF grade, 25 total tackles, and five PBUs including three against FAU. He described his style of play as, "I give relentless effort and I compliment the people around me on the field. I've always looked up to guys like Jalen Ramsey."

He signed with Illinois after backing off a commitment from North Carolina. The Jackets did not recruit Tobe out of Ocoee HS with the prior defensive staff. Tobe joins Jayden Davis as two young transfer portal pickups for the Tech secondary as new defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci and his staff reshape the defense.

Russell Johnson contributed to this story.