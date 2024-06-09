Cartersville (Ga.) receiver Jamauri Brice committed to Georgia Tech shortly after his official visit to the Flats this weekend—the versatile receiver projects as a slot receiver for the Yellow Jackets.

"It was great and I really loved it there," Brice said of his visit. "I like being in Atlanta and I really like Georgia Tech. The coaches were really receptive and welcoming me with open arms with my commitment."

Tech was the logical choice for Brice.

"It is really close to home and close to my parents. I really like the scheme that Georgia Tech comes with, the passing game, and the pro-style offense. I feel like I really fit in there. They do a really good job of getting their playmakers the ball," he said. "They love their slots."

Brice informed the Tech staff during his meeting with head coach Brent Key and they were both excited.

"I was happy and they were happy. They recruited me for a long time," Brice said of the Jackets. "I was in the meeting with Coach Key, he was fired up."

Trent McKnight took over as the Tech receivers coach and Brice bonded immediately after the change with the new receivers coach on the Flats.

"Me and McKnight have built a bond even though he has only been at Tech a short amount of time," Brice said. "They want me to move all over the place and a lot more inside than outside. I play more outside right now."



