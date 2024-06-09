Lancaster (SC) three-star offensive guard Kevin Peay committed to Georgia Tech during his official visit to the Flats over the weekend. Peay has been a top interior line target for the Jackets' offensive line coach Geep Wade and he reciprocated the interest with his commitment. Peay picked the Jackets over PIttsburgh and Purdue.

"What put Georgia Tech over the top was the love from the coaching staff. You feel that love and then everything is unique there from the city and the fact you can play in front of thousands of fans," he said. "I feel great in the offense and we run a lot of outside zone like they do in the offense. My family are excited about my commitment and they thought I should do it"

"My relationship with Coach Wade was a big deal, he calls and texts me every day and he stays in touch with me more than any other coach and he shows how bad he wants me here," he said. "My mom loves him and my whole family loves Coach Wade, even though we aren't here he stays in touch with them."

"It is a great city and a great coaching staff and they showed me love throughout the time I was here. The players made me feel like I was already on the team and like I was at home on the visit and that was very important to me," Peay said.

Current Tech guard Benjamin Galloway hosted Peay on this visit and the pair bonded over the course of the three days he was on campus.

"Big Ben was my host and our vibe matched and we had great fun together doing stuff. It was a lot of fun," he said. "It was a good hang."

Like most recruits, Peay enjoyed the massive amount of top-quality food Tech provided on the visit.

"The food was great," Peay said. "I probably gained about six pounds over this weekend."

Peay is the third offensive line commitment for the Jackets 2025 class and they now have a guard, center and tackle each for the class with his commitment.