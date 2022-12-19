Cooley is the third former Louisville running back to transfer to the Flats since 2008 joining former Baltimore Ravens back Anthony Allen and Hassan Hall who spent his final college season with Tech last year.

Georgia Tech not only opens next season with Louisville in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but the Cards are now one of the Jackets' permanent ACC rivals in the new football scheduling format. That probably didn't factor into the decision of running back Trevion Cooley to commit to Tech on Monday, but it adds an interesting subplot going into the 2023 season.

Ironically Cooley shared time with Hall in the Cardinals backfield in 2021 rushing for 431 on 86 attempts with a touchdown in backup duty. This past year he ran for 278 yards with big games against Pitt and Virginia where he combined for 152 yards on 29 carries with a touchdown.

He played 385 career snaps at Louisville on offense and had a PFF rushing grade of 75.7 for the 2022 season. He is also an effective receiver with 21 career catches for 239 yards and three scores.

The Jackets were in need of veteran help at running back following the departure of Hall as a senior and Dylan McDuffie as a grad transfer. The former Knightdale HS (NC) standout will help fill that role along with Dontae Smith and Jamie Felix.