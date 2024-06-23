Lumpkin County (Ga.) receiver Cal Faulkner had a pair of ACC schools come on strong over the last few weeks with Georgia Tech and Wake Forest both jumping into the mix. Ultimately, Faulkner decided to stay closer to home and commit to the Jackets after a strong official visit.

"I love it at Georgia Tech and it feels like another home to me. I want to play for Coach (Buster) Faulkner and Coach (Trent) McKnight," Faulkner said. "My family loves it and Georgia Tech is like its own little bubble inside of Atlanta."

The visit was Faulkner's second trip to Tech within a month after he camped there earlier in the month. He gave high marks to every aspect of his visit.

"Everything was just great," Faulkner said of his OV experience. "I love being at Georgia Tech, I love the coaches, I love all the players and just love the facilities. Everything is good there."

Redshirt freshman receiver Bailey Stockton was Faulkner's host for his visit.

"Bailey was my host. I love it and he is a really good kid who likes to have fun. I really like being around him," he said.