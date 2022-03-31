Tech is in the final running for a pair of transfers

Georgia Tech made the final three for Citadel transfer forward Hayden Brown along with South Carolina and Loyola Chicago on Thursday afternoon and the final six for Old Dominion big man Kalu Ezikpe as well.

Brown will be a graduate transfer and he put up impressive numbers in the SoCon averaging 18.8 points per game each of the last two seasons while averaging 10 rebounds per game and one steal per game over the last two years as well.

Brown could help fill the void left by Jordan Usher and Khalid Moore's departures in the frontcourt and give the Jackets a reliable scorer as well with the ability to hit shots on all three levels.