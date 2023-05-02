"When I talked to coach Stoudamire he really likes my game and he knows I'm competitive and ready for that type of action. He wants me on his team and he wants to develop my game. He told me to be ready to come in and be ready to compete for an ACC Championship," Jalen said.

Stoudamire had a clear message for Jalen on what the expectations are at Georgia Tech as well before he committed.

"It was a long waiting process for me ever since I entered the portal. These last few months I've been contemplating with my dad and seeing what schools fit me and what is best for me and I finally came to a decision," Jalen Forrest said. "I think Georgia Tech is that fit and that right place for me overall. I'm really excited and ready to get to it."

The portal process was a difficult one for Jalen which many schools reaching out and showing interest beyond the hometown favorite.

Georgia Tech added another piece to Damon Stoudamire's first Yellow Jacket team with the addition of Presbyterian transfer Jalen Forrest . Jalen also happens to be the son of former Tech star James Forrest . Forrest picked the Jackets over UAB, Wofford, Campbell, IUPUI, Boston University, Winthrop, Cal State Fullerton, Boston College , Stetson, and Furman.

Forrest played guard for the Blue Hose and was named to the All-Big South Freshman team averaging 11.3 points per game last season. He scored in double figures in 17 of his 27 games played while just starting just 15 games showing his ability to score off the bench.

He will have four years of eligibility to play three seasons at Tech. Stoudamire made contact soon after landing the job and connecting with Jalen's father James.

"It was soon after he got the job I first heard from him," Jalen said of Stoudamire. "We got in touch and we've been in touch more heavily recently. I also talked to coach Parker from UAB so I was in contact with the coaches and the staff and made sure I wanted to come in and help the team."

Stoudamire also laid out his plans for the offense and it was music to Forrest's ears.

"Coach said we want to play really fast and spread the offense. We have to make sure we can knock down shots and make sure we are a good shooting team and don't hesitate and be aggressive," he said. "Once he told me that, I said, 'No doubt coach I can definitely be a part of that. I can definitely do that.'"

The moment wasn't lost on Jalen when he told his father he was going to commit to the school he once was a star at.

"It was crazy just seeing the great player he was, hearing stories and watching videos, and then him asking me if I thought Georgia Tech would be for me. Would I want to go there? When he asked me that I was like absolutely. I just couldn't deny that and with him playing with me and coaching me up in AAU and driving me hard building up for this opportunity, it was a dream come true and I didn't know this would happen for one second. This is just a blessing, it was really a blessing. Him being the Georgia Tech Hall of Famer he is and me coming from here, right here right now behind him. It is a big role to fill but I'm ready for it."

Adjusting to the team should be an easy task for Jalen as well since he already has several friends on the team.

"I know quite a few people on the roster. I know Kyle Sturdivant and I know Miles Kelly from Parkview and I'm real close with Kyle so I'm looking forward to getting to know everyone else on the team," he said. "So now we have to build that chemistry and relationship."

Jalen also broke down his game as a combo guard.

"I feel like I'm an all-around guard. I can play on the ball, I can slash, and as I'm getting more athletic I can shoot the ball and stretch the floor and spread the floor. I'm good with pick and rolls and staggers, I feel like I can do whatever the team needs me to do whether it is as the one or the two. I am real confident in my game."

The former Greenforest-McCalep Christian high school standout committed to Tech via the portal over several mid-major programs and he adds a younger player to a roster full of juniors and seniors for Stoudamire.

His father James was an All-ACC player at Tech under Bobby Cremins and is considered one of the greatest players in Yellow Jacket history before playing a lengthy career overseas after his four seasons at Tech.