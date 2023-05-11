Georgia Tech rising junior forward Jalon Moore entered the transfer portal on Thursday just under a week before the deadline for entry.
Moore averaged 7.6 points per game last season for the Jackets with 4.7 rebounds per game and just under an assistant, a block, and a steal per game in 20.5 minutes per contest.
The role that Moore played on the team varied from game to game with his minutes seeing a major reduction in the final five games of the season. He started 15 games last season for the Jackets. He saw a major booster in his effectiveness as a forward and sometimes center in small lineups.
The hope for Moore is he would develop into a player similar to Moses Wright the ACC Player of the Year in 2021. Wright had a similar slow start and Moore's game was developing, but it was unclear if he was ready to make the jump in 2023-24 that Wright made his junior season.
He is the seventh player to depart from the 2022-23 squad after the coaching change from Josh Pastner to Damon Stoudamire. Stoudamire signed two forwards who could replace Moore in the lineup in WCU transfer Tyzhaun Claude and UMass transfer Tafara Gapare.