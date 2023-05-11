Georgia Tech rising junior forward Jalon Moore entered the transfer portal on Thursday just under a week before the deadline for entry.

Moore averaged 7.6 points per game last season for the Jackets with 4.7 rebounds per game and just under an assistant, a block, and a steal per game in 20.5 minutes per contest.

The role that Moore played on the team varied from game to game with his minutes seeing a major reduction in the final five games of the season. He started 15 games last season for the Jackets. He saw a major booster in his effectiveness as a forward and sometimes center in small lineups.