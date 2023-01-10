SOUTH BEND, IN- The luck of the Irish and common trends for Georgia Tech men’s basketball in 2022-23 led to a 73-72 loss in overtime as the Jackets fell to 0-9 at Purcell Pavilion since the Irish joined the ACC. Notre Dame picked up the first ACC win of the year while Tech fell to 8-8 overall and 1-5 in league play. For Jackets' head coach Josh Pastner it was another disappointing loss for his young but clearly talented team that hasn't turned the corner. "Notre Dame hit some big shots and it was a back-and-forth game," Pastner said. "We were up seven and we had a turnover or two then in overtime we were up two and we overhelped in the post and got lost on a guy and (Trey) Wertz hit a big three and he hit one in regulation." Tech had two chances to win the game in overtime, but Kyle Sturdivant missed a corner three and after the ball went out of bounds off Notre Dame, Tech had one more frantic attempt at a bucket, but good Notre Dame defense on the inbound led to an off-balance shot by forward Ja'von Franklin and then Deivon Smith could not get a clean putback allowing the Irish to once again escape at home over the Jackets. "It was a hard-fought game and I think we just gave it away with a few turnovers at the end," Franklin said who played the entire game. "We were up seven I think it was (in regulation) and had a turnover and we gave the game away. That was the big turning point." Sturdivant took responsibility for the loss after giving up two huge threes to Trey Wertz one in regulation that gave Notre Dame the lead late and another in overtime. "I feel like our defense played well, I put it on me. Trey, I think a last-second shot when I got lost a little bit, but we fought for a complete game and there are ups and downs and I feel like this is just another adverse moment we will get through," Sturdivant said. Free throws were a big difference in the game with the Irish getting seven more attempts and hitting four more shots from the charity stripe including the two free throws that tied the game in regulation after a suspect blocking foul call on Lance Terry that appeared to be a charge but went against the Jackets.

Pastner was frustrated with the officiating including taking time at the end of the half before going to the locker room to voice his displeasure with a non-call. For the Jackets, Ja’von Franklin and Deivon Smith posted double-doubles with Franklin scoring 12 points and grabbing 12 rebounds including six offensive boards while blocking four shots, picking up a steal and dishing out three assists. "(Notre Dame) doesn't have a great inside presence there to box out so I just tried to put my focus on the offensive glass and find my teammates and I think it kind of worked out," he said. Franklin did have to get treatment during the game for cramps after an emphatic block on Cormac Ryan in the second half, but he stayed in the game otherwise. Smith hit double figures for the first time since the win over Georgia with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Sturdivant led the Jackets with 18 points in the second half in just under 19 minutes of action. Sturdivant only played five minutes against Florida State in the loss at Tallahassee and was 0-2 with two turnovers, including turnovers on back-to-back plays in a key stretch in that game. He said he was recovering from a concussion and wasn't himself until tonight. "I got hit in practice before the Florida State game and I think I got a concussion so I was dealing with that, but today I felt like myself again and I kind of played with some built-up fire." Dane Goodwin led all scorers with 19 points and added 12 rebounds for the Irish. Nate Laszewski added 14 points and seven rebounds while JJ Starling added 16 points for Notre Dame including a first half buzzer-beater that gave the Irish the lead. Georgia Tech trailed by one after an ugly first half highlighted by offensive funks by both teams with Notre Dame going without a field goal for over eight minutes and having multiple two-plus minute scoreless stretches while Tech gave up an 11-0 run after leading early and went scoreless for a long stretch as well. The Jackets hit just four of 15 three-point attempts in the first half while the Irish hit four of nine including a buzzer-beater by JJ Starling to give Notre Dame the lead after Miles Kelly turned the ball over on an offensive foul call on the other end prior to the buzz beater. Ja’von Franklin put up seven points, six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in the first half. Deivon Smith was the surprising leading scorer in the first half with eight points. The Irish had four players with six-plus points. The starting lineup of Howard, Franklin, Coleman, Kelly and Terry was a first this season and the seventh different starting lineup the Jackets have used this season to date. Tech starting forward Jalon Moore was out on Tuesday night with a thigh contusion from the Florida State game. Key Tech scorers and starters Deebo Coleman (0-4 3pt), Lane Terry (1-6 3pt) and Miles Kelly (2-6 FGs) all struggled offensively combining for just 12 points total in 54 minutes of action.

