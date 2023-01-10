Tech fall in overtime at Notre Dame 73-72
SOUTH BEND, IN- The luck of the Irish and common trends for Georgia Tech men’s basketball in 2022-23 led to a 73-72 loss in overtime as the Jackets fell to 0-9 at Purcell Pavilion since the Irish joined the ACC. Notre Dame picked up the first ACC win of the year while Tech fell to 8-8 overall and 1-5 in league play.
For Jackets' head coach Josh Pastner it was another disappointing loss for his young but clearly talented team that hasn't turned the corner.
"Notre Dame hit some big shots and it was a back-and-forth game," Pastner said. "We were up seven and we had a turnover or two then in overtime we were up two and we overhelped in the post and got lost on a guy and (Trey) Wertz hit a big three and he hit one in regulation."
Tech had two chances to win the game in overtime, but Kyle Sturdivant missed a corner three and after the ball went out of bounds off Notre Dame, Tech had one more frantic attempt at a bucket, but good Notre Dame defense on the inbound led to an off-balance shot by forward Ja'von Franklin and then Deivon Smith could not get a clean putback allowing the Irish to once again escape at home over the Jackets.
"It was a hard-fought game and I think we just gave it away with a few turnovers at the end," Franklin said who played the entire game. "We were up seven I think it was (in regulation) and had a turnover and we gave the game away. That was the big turning point."
Sturdivant took responsibility for the loss after giving up two huge threes to Trey Wertz one in regulation that gave Notre Dame the lead late and another in overtime.
"I feel like our defense played well, I put it on me. Trey, I think a last-second shot when I got lost a little bit, but we fought for a complete game and there are ups and downs and I feel like this is just another adverse moment we will get through," Sturdivant said.
Free throws were a big difference in the game with the Irish getting seven more attempts and hitting four more shots from the charity stripe including the two free throws that tied the game in regulation after a suspect blocking foul call on Lance Terry that appeared to be a charge but went against the Jackets.
Pastner was frustrated with the officiating including taking time at the end of the half before going to the locker room to voice his displeasure with a non-call.
For the Jackets, Ja’von Franklin and Deivon Smith posted double-doubles with Franklin scoring 12 points and grabbing 12 rebounds including six offensive boards while blocking four shots, picking up a steal and dishing out three assists.
"(Notre Dame) doesn't have a great inside presence there to box out so I just tried to put my focus on the offensive glass and find my teammates and I think it kind of worked out," he said.
Franklin did have to get treatment during the game for cramps after an emphatic block on Cormac Ryan in the second half, but he stayed in the game otherwise.
Smith hit double figures for the first time since the win over Georgia with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Sturdivant led the Jackets with 18 points in the second half in just under 19 minutes of action. Sturdivant only played five minutes against Florida State in the loss at Tallahassee and was 0-2 with two turnovers, including turnovers on back-to-back plays in a key stretch in that game. He said he was recovering from a concussion and wasn't himself until tonight.
"I got hit in practice before the Florida State game and I think I got a concussion so I was dealing with that, but today I felt like myself again and I kind of played with some built-up fire."
Dane Goodwin led all scorers with 19 points and added 12 rebounds for the Irish.
Nate Laszewski added 14 points and seven rebounds while JJ Starling added 16 points for Notre Dame including a first half buzzer-beater that gave the Irish the lead.
Georgia Tech trailed by one after an ugly first half highlighted by offensive funks by both teams with Notre Dame going without a field goal for over eight minutes and having multiple two-plus minute scoreless stretches while Tech gave up an 11-0 run after leading early and went scoreless for a long stretch as well. The Jackets hit just four of 15 three-point attempts in the first half while the Irish hit four of nine including a buzzer-beater by JJ Starling to give Notre Dame the lead after Miles Kelly turned the ball over on an offensive foul call on the other end prior to the buzz beater. Ja’von Franklin put up seven points, six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in the first half. Deivon Smith was the surprising leading scorer in the first half with eight points. The Irish had four players with six-plus points.
The starting lineup of Howard, Franklin, Coleman, Kelly and Terry was a first this season and the seventh different starting lineup the Jackets have used this season to date.
Tech starting forward Jalon Moore was out on Tuesday night with a thigh contusion from the Florida State game.
Key Tech scorers and starters Deebo Coleman (0-4 3pt), Lane Terry (1-6 3pt) and Miles Kelly (2-6 FGs) all struggled offensively combining for just 12 points total in 54 minutes of action.
GAME ACTION
Tech scored on the first five possessions of the game before a Coleman turnover and then Coleman fouled Hammond on a made three, ND trails GT 11-10 early at the first media timeout with 15:20 left in the half. Hammond hit the free throw to tie the game at 11 after the media timeout. Despite a long scoreless stretch, ND only extended their lead to 5, 16-11. Deivon Smith snapped a 6:30 scoreless stretch with a three to make it 16-14 while the Irish battled their own three-plus minute scoreless stretch. Deivon Smith picked up his third foul with 8:30 left in the half. Tech maintained strong defense holding the Irish to just a free throw into the final media timeout with 7:40 to go. Smith tied the game at 17 with a three after the media timeout. The Jackets’ held ND without a field goal for over eight minutes of game action. The Jackets led by four late in the half before ND ended another scoreless stretch of two-plus minutes with a Cormac Ryan bucket. JJ Starling hit a buzzer beating three to give the Irish a 30-29 halftime lead after Miles Kelly committed an offensive foul.
The Irish pulled ahead 41-32 early thanks to a cold stretch offensively for Tech, but Deivon Smith cut the lead to five with a pair of back-to-back buckets to make it 41-36 at the first media timeout with 14:53 to go. Smith cut the Irish lead to one 44-43, but he picked up his fourth foul with 12:16 to go. Maxwell hit a three on the other end to tie the game at 46 after a Franklin offensive rebound. Tech went on a 13-2 run to take a 51-46 lead over the Irish in the middle of the half. Notre Dame went on an 8-0 run to retake the lead 54-51, but Kyle Sturdivant answered with a hook shot to make it 54-53. Sturdivant hit a bucket out of the time to give GT a 55-54 lead. Sturdivant and Smith took over the next segment of the game leading a 12-2 run to stretch the lead to 63-56 forcing Mike Brey to burn his final timeout. The Irish went on a 7-0 run thanks to a pair of questionable decisions by the refs a defensive blocking foul on Lance Terry that could’ve been a charge that led to two free throws and a no-call on a Smith layup attempt where he was knocked to the floor. Wertz hit a three on the other end to tie the game at 65 with 53 seconds left. Kelly had a shot clock violation on the ensuing possession after two timeouts by Pastner. That gave the Irish the ball with 21.7 seconds left. Starling missed an open layup to send the game to overtime.
Kyle Sturdivant broke the lid for both teams with a short jumper to take a 67-65 lead. After a Goodwin three, Sturdivant hit a three to make it 70-68, but Wertz answered with a three to retake the lead 71-70 with 55.2 left. Sturdivant was fouled on the other end and hit both free throws to give Tech a 72-71 lead with 39 seconds left. Laszewski was fouled on a play he traveled on and he hit both free throws to give the Irish a 73-72 lead with 24 seconds left. Sturdivant missed a corner three and the ball went out of bounds under the Tech basket off Notre Dame to give Tech one last shot. Franklin couldn’t connect on a tough shot on the inbound play and GT couldn’t get a putback up before time expired falling 73-72.