Georgia Tech's quarterback search in the 2021 class has been an interesting topic for most of the year and the Jackets added a new target to the mix this week in former Baylor commit Zach Pyron from Pinson Valley HS (Ala.). Pyron was committed to the Bears for about six months before reopening his recruitment on Sunday. JOL caught up with the talented signal-caller to get his take on the Yellow Jacket program and his newly opened second recruitment.