Tech down BC 85-64 for second straight ACC win

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech took control early against Boston College and cruised to a 85-64 win over the Eagles to improve to 2-2 in ACC play Saturday in McCamish Pavilion. The 21 point win was the largest margin of victory in a league game since February 28th, 2023 when the Jackets downed Syracuse 96-76 on the road. It was Tech’s third straight win overall as they improved to 8-7 on the year.

Head coach Damon Stoudamire was pleased with his team’s all-around effort as they won back-to-back ACC games by double digits for the first time since 2021 when the ACC Tournament Champions beat Miami by 26 and Virginia Tech by 13 in back-to-back road wins. It was the first time since 2011 that Tech won back-to-back home ACC games by double digits when they beat North Carolina (78-58) and Wake Forest (74-39).

“Good win, a really good win for us this afternoon. I’m proud of our guys effort over the course of the last week. It has been a grind and we’ve had some really hard practices and do some things to get back to not even the winning way, but good habits. They executed the game plan, we wanted to keep BC off the offensive glass and did a good job on Hand. We adjusted after they got downhill and got under some ball screens. We did a good job with our principles of being inside out and I’m really proud of our defensive effort. When we share the ball we are really good. When we dribble too much I’m not as happy with it,” Stoudamire said.

Sophomore point guard Naithan George played distributor for the Jackets posting a double-double with 10 points and 10 assists.

“We got guys who can shoot and big guys and I’m going to tag the shooter and if not it is a lob over the top,” George said.

Starting senior guard Lance Terry ended up with 20 points and four steals including the game-capping dunk and one play.

Javian McCollum added 20 points off the bench, five rebounds and four assists off the bench for the Jackets.

Big man Baye Ndongo scored 14 points and grabbed four rebounds.

Duncan Powell was big in the first half for Tech with 11 points off the bench in that half.

Ibrahim Souare blocked four shots for the Jackets.

“My boy Souare did a really good job and he had four blocked shots and he did a lot on the defense end. He gave me everything he’s got,” Stoudamire said. “The biggest thing about him is he is loyal. I can live with that, the good and the bad and I’m proud of him today. It was a good team effort and we did a good job on this five-game homestand of protecting it. Now we go on the road and that is different and we are playing Syracuse in the dome and playing in the dome is different and I played in the Georgia Dome with the Raptors and it is a different type of environment.”

Souare impacted the game away from the basket on offense setting screens and doing the dirty work on both ends of the court impressing his teammates including his high school teammate George.

“(Souare) always plays hard and even if he makes a mistake he keeps playing hard and he is making the most of his opportunity,” George said of his friend and teammate.

The Jackets shot 58.5 percent for the game and 47.1 from three in the win while holding BC to 42.4 percent and 5-15 from three in the game. Tech forced 13 turnovers and scored 18 points off turnovers compared to just nine committed turnovers turning into only six Eagles points.

The one lowlight was Tech’s free throw shooting, the Jackets were 15-27 from the line in the game.