The Jackets led much of the game including almost the entire first half before giving up a late first-half touchdown with just over a minute left in the half. Tech hit four field goals behind the leg of new kicker Gavin Stewart who hit all four of his kicks on the day after missing the last two weeks with an injury.

“I’m just really proud of these kids and this coaching staff,” Key said after the game.” We were able to block out all the noise and eliminate all the external distractions that were around them and focus on one goal moving forward. We challenged them early in the week on a couple of things including winning the day and one play at a time. I’m so happy for these kids. We believe in them.”

PITTSBURGH- After a 1-3 start and the dismissal of head coach Geoff Collins, the expectations were low for the Georgia Tech night game at #24 Pitt. Interim head coach Brent Key thought otherwise and the team fought through poor weather conditions, injuries, and a week of turmoil to knock off the Panthers 26-21 in dramatic fashion.

Tech punter David Shahanan got all six of his punts off cleanly behind the new shield blocking scheme installed by newly minted special teams coach Jason Semore.

“I kind of missed the tackle on the fumble and then the ball was there and I couldn’t finish (the return) but I wish I would have,” Thomas said.

Thomas missed the first half of the game with a targeting suspension but he made up for that time off with the interception and a 43-yard return on a fumble recovery as well as seven tackles in just a half of action.

“That was definitely different than anything I’ve experienced in college,” Thomas said of the week leading up to the game.” I feel like it made the team closer, but it was different. Coach Key had us focused on playing winning football and doing whatever it takes.”

The Jackets’ defense held Pitt’s rushing attack to 106 yards on 31 carries and standout quarterback Kedon Slovis did throw for 305 yards in the game, but much of that came in the fourth quarter and he also threw an interception to Charlie Thomas.

“We’ve got to get the right guys that we can trust that aren't going to do that. We had a couple guys out there that got some penalties. And they have done it in the past. And we'll have to find replacements for them if they can't do it the right way. And then there were a couple, you know, you question, but we got to do a better job. Get the right guys on the field,” Narduzzi said.

Pitt committed 12 penalties for 75 yards while the Jackets had just four for 43 yards. Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi was upset with his team’s lack of discipline regarding the penalties after the game.

“We need to work on finishing drives,” Key said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do and we had a couple of penalties that were unacceptable. It was a struggle early on offensively but credit to the guys for persevering and just hammering it home.”

The one downer was the red zone offense as the Jackets kicked four times, scored two touchdowns, and got stopped once at the one-inch line for a turnover on downs.

Running back Hassan Hall got the nod and came on late rushing for 157 yards on 20 carries including the run that set up Sims’ final touchdown on a 63-yard first-down run following a Pitt touchdown that pulled the Panthers within one score.

Field position and timely turnovers helped the upset, but the Jackets also got key players from quarterback Jeff Sims who ran for 81 yards and the game sealing touchdown with 1:25 left in the game while also passing for 102 yards and the first Tech touchdown of the day to EJ Jenkins in the fourth quarter.

His four field goals were the most for a Jacket kicker since Harrison Butker hit four against Kentucky in the 2016 Tax Slayer Bowl.

“That first one I was pretty nervous,” Stewart said. “I actually don’t remember that much, but it was definitely a confidence booster for a kicker and it is a good feeling to get it through and it calmed my nerves.”

Stewart hit his first field goal early in the first quarter from 37-yards out and he was locked in from there.

Georgia Tech won the toss and opted to take the ball first. Sims opened with nearly a pick-six and ended up scrambling for a first down on a third down play to the GT35. Hall ran twice picking up 9 yards on second down and Sims picked up another first down at the GT46 on a QB sneak. Sims hits E.J. Jenkins who had a one-handed grab for 33 yards to set the Jackets up at the PITT22. After failing to move much, kicker Gavin Stewart hit a 37-yard field goal to put Tech up 3-0 with 11:14 left in the first quarter. The field goal was the first opening drive score for Tech since November 13, 2021 against BC.

Pitt returned Stewart’s kickoff to the Pitt27. D’Quan Douse drilled Kedon Slovis on first down. LaMiles Brooks broke up a first down toss on the next play. Myles Sims had a PBU on third down to force a three and out. Pitt’s punt bounced the wrong way for a 37-yard net to put the Jackets at their own 37.

Hall ran two times for negative two yards. Erick Hallett II nearly picked off Sims for the second time on the day and David Shanahan had to punt. M.J. Devonshire returned the punt 8 yards to the PITT26.

After a short run on first down and a short pass on second down, Brooks broke up a third down pass to force a second three and out. Nate McCollum fair caught the punt at the GT26.

Nate McCollum fumbled the first down jet-sweep for a nine-yard loss and Sims was sacked on second down for another loss. Sims ran for 11 on third down to give Shanahan room to punt. Shanahan booted it 42-yards under pressure and gave up a six yard return to the PITT39.

After a false start, Pitt picked up five on a swing pass, before losing a yard on a toss sweep TFL by Khari Gee and Ayinde Eley. Sylvain Yondjouen had a third-down sack to force another Pitt punt. Tech took over at their own 27.

Sims misfired on first down, then hit Luke Benson for a nine-yard gain, but the play was called offensive pass interference on E.J. Jenkins on review and Tech was backed up to their own 14. Sims ran for six yards and then David Shanahan was hit by a pair of Pitt players for a roughing the kicker penalty to extend the drive. Hassan Hall picked up a first down after a Sims scramble near midfield. Calijah Kancey sacked Sims for a seven-yard loss. Sims ran for two yards and then was sacked on third down after the quarter change by Solomon DeShields. Shanahan punted the ball 45 yards and Pitt was called for both holding and a block in the back on the punt so the Panthers were pinned at their own 15.

Vincent Davis ran for 11 yards on second and one for the first conversion of the day for a first down for the Panthers. Pitt drove to the PITT43 before a false start got them off schedule and Keion White forced an errant throw on third down to force a punt. Tech started the next drive at their own 20.

After a short run by Dylan McDuffie, Sims miss fired on a flare pass to McDuffie and then was sacked on third down for a big loss by Bangley Kamara to force a punt.

Pitt took over at their own 39 and ran the ball and ran the ball and ran it more with Israel Abanikanda including a fourth down conversion four-yard run. Pitt was stuffed at the GT33 where Keion White pressured Slovis to force an errant throw to take over at their own 33.

Sims ran for 32 yards on first down to the Pitt 25. Hassan Hall followed that up with a nine-yard run to set up Tech in the red zone. Dontae Smith could not convert on third and one and Stewart came on to kick a 33-yard field goal. Stewart hit a 33-yard field goal to make it 6-0 Tech.

Stewart’s kickoff was a touchback. Keion White hit Slovis on first down to force a throw away. Slovis hit Mumpfield for a short gain and then Davis picked up a first down to the PITT39. Slovis hit Mumpfield for a first down near midfield. Kenny Bennett was called for a borderline roughing the passer to put the ball at the PITT29 with 1:13 left in the half. After the penalty Slovis hit tight end Gavin Bartholomew for a 29-yard touchdown pass to take the lead 7-6 with 1:04 left in the half.

After a touchback, the Jackets started the next drive at their own 25. Shanahan’s punt went 46 yards and returned well, but it was wiped out by a block in the back, 4-yard return and 10 on the penalty to put the ball at the PITT22.

After a short kick return by C’Bo Flemister, Pitt picked up a first down on back-to-back run plays to the PITT33. Pitt picked up another first down on three straight runs after the first down. Slovis hit Mumpfield for a first down to the GT41. King striped a ball and Charlie Thomas back in action after his first half suspension returned it 43 yards to the Pitt 14. That was the first forced fumble of King’s career.

Sims hit Dylan Leonard on first down for a three-yard gain. Leonard was called for a hold on the next play to set up 2nd and 17. Sims couldn’t connect with him on second down. Jordan Williams had a false start to push it back five more yards. Hall ran for six yards on third down to set up a short field goal attempt. Stewart hit a 40-yard field goal to make it 9-7 Georgia Tech with 8:36 left in the third quarter.

After a touchback, Slovis hit Jared Wayne for a first down to start the drive. Davis ran for another first down. Jaylon King left the game with an injury. Charlie Thomas had a big hit on third down near midfield and then Derrik Allen had a PBU to force a Pitt punt after an intentional delay of game. Pitt pinned the Jackets at their own 7.

Sims ran for 13 yards on first down. Sims couldn’t connect with Jenkins on first down, McDuffie picked up two on the next play and Sims ran for 10 yards on third down to convert to the GT31. After two runs, Tech had third and seven, Sims hit Malachi Carter who had a leaping catch, but only gained five yards forcing a Tech punt. Shanahan hit it 45 yards rolling out at the PITT16.

Slovis hit Bartholomew for a first down on a 12-yard pass to the Pitt28. Davis ran for a first down on second down to the PITT38. Davis then was called for holding on the next play to make it 1st and 20 for the Panthers from their own 28. Charlie Thomas picked off Slovis at the PITT49. Sims hit Leonard on second down for a 7-yard gain to end the third quarter. Pitt was called for defensive holding on third down even after Sims hit Nate McCollum for a first down. Sims was stuffed for a loss on first down and Nate McCollum couldn’t connect with Leonard on a double-pass. Hall picked up 13 thanks to his OL pushing him down the field. Sims couldn’t connect with Carter in the end zone on first down. Sims hit McCollum for seven yards to the PITT13. Sims was nearly picked off on third down and Stewart hit his fourth field goal of the day to make it 12-7 Tech with 12:40 left. It marked the first four field goal game since the 2016 Tax Slayer Bowl against Kentucky.

Vincent Davis fumbled and Kenny Bennett recovered it at the PITT34. Pitt was offsides on first down and then Tech lost two yards. Sims hit McCollum for a first down on 12-yard pass to the PITT19. Sims hit EJ Jenkins for a 21-yard touchdown on second down to go up 19-7 with 10:30 left in the game.

After a touchback, Mumpfield picked up 11 yards on first down. Jared Wayne picked up 12 yards on the next play Slovis had intentional grounding and then under pressure had a pass tipped by Eley and caught by an OL for negative 10 yards. Pitt was forced to punt after Slovis’ 3rd and 29 pass hit Kenny Bennett in the back. The punt went just 32 yards to give the Jackets the ball at the GT39.

Hall ran for 25 yards on first down to the PITT36. After a one yard scramble by Sims, Hall ran for 17 yards to the PITT18. Leonard hauled in a six yard pass to the PITT12 on first down. Hall ran down to the PITT8 and then McCollum hauled in a first down pass on third and two at the PITT5. After losing a yard on first and goal, Hassan Hall bounced a toss-sweep out for a six-yard touchdown but the touchdown was overturned on review to set up third and goal at the one inch line. Sims was stuffed on third down. Sims could not connect with Jenkins on a fade for a turnover on downs.

Charlie Thomas batted down Slovis first pass in the end zone. Pitt had a false start on second down. Slovis hit Bartholomew for a first down and then hit Mumpfield for another first down out to the Pitt34. Slovis hit Wayne for 20 yards and a first down at the GT46. Slovis hit three straight passes concluding 26-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Bradley to make it 19-14 with 1:57 to go.

McCollum fielded the short kickoff for a four-yard gain to the GT27. Hall ran on first down for 63 yards to the Pitt10. Sims ran for a loss of eight, but burned off some time. Sims ran for an 18-yard touchdown on the next play to make it 26-14 with 1:25 left in the game.

Flemister returned the kickoff to the PITT33. Slovis had to throw the ball away on first down. Slovis hit Wayne for 30 yards to the GT38 on second down with just over a minute left. On second down Slovis hits Karter Johnson for a 15-yard first down at the GT23. Johnson caught a five yard pass to the GT18. Bradley hauled in an 18-yard touchdown to make it 26-21 with 14 seconds left.

Georgia Tech recovered the onside kick and took a knee to end the drama.