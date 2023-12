Veteran Georgia Tech defensive end Kyle Kennard who led the team in sacks this season announced on Friday he intends to enter the transfer portal. Kennard recorded a career-high six sacks this season starting in six games and playing in all 12 for the Jackets.

Kennard also had an interception, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries including the recovery at Miami that spurred the improbable comeback win over the Hurricanes earlier this season.