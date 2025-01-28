Tech collapses late at Notre Dame falling 71-68

SOUTH BEND, Ind.— The Purcell Pavilion has been a house of horrors for Georgia Tech and Tuesday night was another excruciating loss for the Jackets 71-68 in a game the Jackets led for nearly 37 minutes until a 13-0 run in the final minutes of the game allowed Notre Dame to take their first lead late and win the game.

The Jackets did not score for almost five minutes to let it slip away. Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire was frustrated with how the game ended but proud of his team who continue to battle injuries with only eight scholarship players dressed due to injuries and just seven playing in the game at Notre Dame.

“I feel bad for the guys, I thought they played well enough to win, but this game just like the game in Atlanta, Notre Dame made plays down the stretch that we didn’t make. That was pretty much the game. I’m proud of our guys' effort. I look at the stat sheet, everyone talks about the injuries, we aren’t no charity case. We’ve got enough in our locker room to win. We’ve got to finish and start winning,” Stoudamire said.

Tech split the season series with the Irish with the loss. The Jackets fell to 9-12 on the season and 3-7 in league play while Notre Dame pulled up to .500 at 10-10 and 4-5 in ACC play.

"We need some momentum, we need some things to start happening and I think we have 10 conference games to go, we need to figure some things out," Stoudamire said. "The guys are competing and playing their butts off and that is the one I love and appreciate with these guys. Practice is a little funny because we have more GAs and managers than players, but we are figuring it out and we are going to keep grinding it out."

Sophomore guard Naithan George was big for the Jackets with 20 points, six rebounds, five assists, zero turnovers, two blocks and three steals.

"I feel like a lot of attention was being paid to other guys and the pull-up was there tonight and I feel like that is what got me going," George said.

Forward Duncan Powell scored 18 points off the bench doing most of his damage in the second half with 10 of his 18 coming in the second frame after a slow start.

Star forward Baye Ndongo struggled down the stretch fouling out late with 10 points, and seven rebounds, but he was 3-12 shooting.

Javian McCollum got in foul trouble midway through the second half and that is when the Jackets began to falter offensively as he picked up fouls number three and four in a two-minute span.

Tech used just six players in the main rotation with Ryan Mutombo added three minutes off the bench.

Notre Dame star guard Markus Burton missed the first game in Atlanta and was big for the Irish with 26 points and 18 of his points coming in the second half including two big threes to help that 13-0 run that put away the Jackets.

“There were times when we could’ve given up and let Georgia Tech beat us, but we kept fighting. I give a lot of credit to my teammates and this was a hard fought win,” Burton said.

Braeden Shrewsberry was the only other player in double figures for Notre Dame with 15 points, but he was 2-7 from three.

The Irish starting big men Tae Davis and Kebba Njie combined for just 10 points, but had 15 rebounds. Njie had a key hoop late to put the Irish up two scores late on an old-fashioned three-point play.

Tech returns home to face a surging Louisville squad at 3:45 pm.