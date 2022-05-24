Tech building a connection with local DT Stephen Johnson
ATLANTA- Georgia Tech is one of several schools making a push for Whitewater HS defensive tackle Stephen Johnson. Johnson put on an impressive performance at the Rivals Camp Series event in Atlanta making the best of the best group against some of the top offensive linemen in the Southeast. JOL caught up with Johnson to find out more about his recruitment and plans including where Georgia Tech stands.
