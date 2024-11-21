Game Preview: NC State at Georgia Tech

NC State (5-5, 2-4 ACC) at Georgia Tech (6-4, 4-3 ACC)

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, Atlanta, Georgia





Date and Time: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Spread: Georgia Tech -9, O/U 52.5

TV: ESPN, ESPN App, WatchESPN.com

Broadcast Team: Matt Barrie (play-by-play), Dan Mullen (Analyst), Harry Lyles Jr. (Sideline reporter)

Radio: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan/SiriusXM 106 or 205

Radio Team: Andy Demetra (play-by-play), Andrew Gardner (Analyst), Chris Mooneyham (Sideline reporter)

Series History: Georgia Tech leads 20-11 (No streak, NC State won the last one)

Last Meeting: NC State won 23-13 at NC State on Dec. 5, 2020

Last Week: Georgia Tech was idle following a 28-23 win vs. Miami on Nov. 9; NC State was idle following a 29-19 loss vs. Duke on Nov. 9

Stat Comparison: Points per game (Georgia Tech 27.7, NC State 28.6), Points allowed per game (Georgia Tech 21.9, NC State 30.6), Total offense (Georgia Tech 417.1 yards per game, NC State 362.1 yards per game), Total defense (Georgia Tech 334.6 yards per game, NC State 374.9 yards per game)

GEORGIA TECH Key Offensive Players: Haynes King (QB, RS-Jr.), Jamal Haynes (RB, RS-Jr.), Jordan Williams (RT, Sr.)

NC STATE Key Offensive Players: CJ Bailey (QB, Fr.), KC Concepcion (Slot WR, Soph.), Jacarrius Peak (RT, RS-Soph.)

GEORGIA TECH Key Defensive Players: Sylvain Yondjouen (End, RS-Jr.), Kyle Efford (LB, RS-Soph.), Taye Seymore (FS, Soph.)

NC STATE Key Defensive Players: Sean Brown (LB, RS-Jr.), DK Kaufman (S, Sr.), Davin Vann (DE, Gr-Sr.)

Game Preview Analysis: The roller-coaster season that is Georgia Tech Football in 2024 has made its way to the final two weeks of the regular season. The Jackets are coming off their biggest high of the 2024 season and the Brent Key era to this point with a home victory a couple Saturday’s ago over then No. 4-ranked Miami in front of a raucous atmosphere at Bobby Dodd Stadium. They have another mammoth matchup just ahead next Friday at that school up the road in Athens. But sandwiched in between those two games is a Thursday night showdown under the lights of Bobby Dodd Stadium against ACC foe NC State.

Much like Georgia Tech, the Wolfpack have experienced a wild ride in 2024 as the season started with high hopes as the team was ranked in the top 25 and had transfer QB Grayson McCall at the helm after a successful few seasons at Coastal Carolina. But a couple months later, NC State and head coach Dave Doeren are starting a freshman quarterback in CJ Bailey and are fighting just to get bowl eligible following McCall having to retire from football due to concussion issues as well as several other setbacks on and off the field for the team this fall.

Bailey has shown flashes of his potential at quarterback as the former four-star recruit has had good games in wins against Cal and Stanford but has also looked like a freshman at times in losses to Syracuse and Stanford. He has the ability to air it out and hurt opposing defenses in the passing game with a tremendous receiver and tight end group, including preseason All-ACC pick Kevin (KC) Koncepcion in the slot, but he has shown the possibility of turning the ball over at times when he’s put under pressure or the game speeds up.

So it’s cliché to say Georgia Tech’s pass rush and affecting the pocket is a key in this game, but it’s simply the truth. The Jackets’ ability to stop the run has improved dramatically this year under first-year defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci so if they can be strong against the Wolfpack’s rushing attack and make them heavily-dependent on the pass, it would work in Georgia Tech’s favor.

Offensively for Georgia Tech, it’s still unknown what level of health to expect quarterback Haynes King at, but as the Jackets showed against Miami, even a King at lower that 100 percent is pretty darn good (and gutsy). And Aaron Philo stepped up to make the big throws that King couldn’t in the upset victory over the Canes due to King’s throwing limitations due to his injury.

The good news for the Jackets, who are coming off a huge rushing day against Miami, is that NC State’s defense has been gashed by the run multiple times this season and give up an average of 140.3 yards on the ground per game, which is good for 10th in the ACC and 72nd nationally. Georgia Tech will try to exploit that area of the game for sure on Thursday, but don’t be surprised if the Jackets’ offense tries to stretch the field with some play-action shots as well to keep NC State from loading up the box early.

Georgia Tech fans know this spot all too well over the several decades…the spot where the team is coming off a huge win and immediately follows it up with a bit of a letdown. That’s the kind of thing Brent Key is trying to get rid of now that he’s at the helm of his alma mater. It should work in Tech’s favor that there was a week off in between the Miami win and this game as maybe the team was able to put the previous one in the rearview mirror a little better and focus on being just as hungry and consistent.

It’s the last time out for Georgia Tech this season at Bobby Dodd Stadium, and the last time ever playing on the home field for the Jackets’ seniors. They will need to harness that emotion and energy and use it in the right way against an NC State team that would very much like to come into Atlanta and get a big win that would send them to bowl eligibility.

Expect a close game for a while, but the Jackets use their physicality and experience to pull away over the final two quarters.

Alex Farrer Score Prediction: Georgia Tech wins, 34-21.

Kelly Quinlan Score Prediction: Georgia Tech wins, 28-17.