Coach Speak: Diop's AAU coach Eastmond talks about his commitment to Tech

Georgia Tech got its first commitment of the 2026 class when four-star power forward and No. 17-nationally ranked Moustapha Diop pledged to head coach Damon Stoudamire on Wednesday afternoon.





Diop, who is now at Overtime Elite to complete the last two years of his prep career, chose the Jackets over offers from Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Missouri, while several other major programs have shown interest in him as well.





Following Diop's commitment JOL caught up with his AAU coach and guardian Desmond Eastmond who had several great things to say about the big-time prospect who originally is from Senegal before coming over to the U.S. a couple years ago to further his hopes of a career in basketball.





Eastmond said Diop is a tremendous player and person, who is already well-traveled and experienced in life despite only turning 18 a few days ago. Diop has played in Africa, Spain and the U.S. and speaks four languages. Diop started his prep career at The Walker School in Marietta before moving over to OTE this past summer.





Here's what else Eastmond had to say about Diop's commitment to Georgia Tech, how he fit with Stoudamire and the Jackets' program and what Tech fans should expect from Diop in the next few years:





On Diop's commitment to Georgia Tech...





Eastmond: "I'm excited for him. I'm mostly excited about him having the ability to find a place that wants him, that needs him and that he likes and he loves and a coach that he loves. That's paramount in the success of young athletes, finding that perfect mix and balance of basketball on and off the court. He's had so much success since moving to Atlanta in the last two years that we wanted to keep all of the variables pretty much the same with him being in the same environment, having the same support system. And we hope that he continues to have his career at the same growth in the manner that he's already been growing."





On what about Georgia Tech and head coach Damon Stoudamire being the right choice or fit for him...





Eastmond: "The coaching staff is great. They (Georgia Tech) have a mix of coaches with a lot of experience and some that are younger that can relate to guys. And the most important thing is that they have coaches that are guys with real, legitimate NBA experience, not only on the bench as a coach but as players. So when you run into being able to tell a kid how to walk the walk that you want to walk, that goes a long way because that experience is big in helping a kid navigate their future."





On how he would describe Diop's game and what Georgia Tech fans should expect from him on the court...





Eastmond: "He is a high-energy guy that can get going on both ends of the court. He's a big that runs the floor well. He switches ball screens and can guard anybody from 1 through 5. He rebounds at a high clip. He has a good feel for the game. He's somebody that can initiate an offense from the top with dribble hand-offs and ball screens. He has great touch around the basket, and he can shoot it well from the perimeter. All of it needs to come together because he's still young. He still doesn't have the game ours that his American counterparts have, and that's why he came over here so he can adjust to the speed of the game, which he has already caught up to in the last two years. They're getting one of, according to everybody who has been watching him, one of if not the top big in that 2026 class."





On how he feels like Diop's game translates to the college level and if he believes he can make an impact on the court early in his Georgia Tech career once he gets there...





Eastmond: "Yes, the things he's great at translates tomorrow to the college level. So his transition won't be an issue or a problem for him. Right now he just put on about 15 pounds in the last four months since being at OTE, and hopefully he can put on some more the next 18 months before he attends Georgia Tech. But what he does now on the court translates already at most levels. I see him being an impact player certainly with him having an understanding of how they play at Georgia Tech. He can adapt and tailor his game what they do for sure."