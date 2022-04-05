Tech big man Saba Gigiberia enters the transfer portal

Georgia Tech big man Saba Gigiberia entered the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon after two seasons as a Yellow Jacket. Gigiberia appeared in 15 games this season playing just under eight minutes per game with the bulk of his action coming while starting center Rodney Howard was out with an ankle injury.

Gigiberia saw his role further reduced by both the improved play of Howard in the second half of the season and increased production from Jordan Meka as well who played the majority of the backup minutes behind Howard in ACC play. His role was so diminished he did not play after the Clayton State game on January 23 except for an end of half play against Virginia Tech for two seconds making him a mostly healthy scratch for 14 straight games. He did have a minor injury that led to him not being available for a game during that stretch, but other than that one game he was not in the rotation.

During his two seasons at Tech Gigiberia played in just 24 games with one start against Wake Forest this season. He ends his Tech career with a 2.0 points per game average and 6.3 minutes player per game average.

His departure opens up a fifth scholarship for either a transfer portal target or a high school target. The Jackets have been actively recruiting multiple big men to supplement the frontcourt including several transfer targets. He joins Michael Devoe (NBA), Khalid Moore (graduate transfer), Bubba Parham (graduate transfer), and walk-on Jehloni James as offseason departures for the Yellow Jackets who had remaining eligiblity.