Georgia Tech men's basketball has added a former legendary player James Forrest to the staff as well as former Mercer coach Greg Gary.

Forrest has been a player in the AAU circles in the Atlanta area joins the staff as a special assistant to head coach Damon Stoudamire while Gary will serve as an analyst on the staff.

Forrest is one of Tech's greatest basketball players staring at forward from 1991 to 1995 earning All-ACC honors twice. He played overseas after an Achilles injury derailed his NBA chances. He played nine seasons of international basketball in Italy, Spain, Greece and Israel for various teams before retiring in 2005. After retiring Forrest founded and operated the James Forrest Sports Academy in Atlanta. Due to his role at Georgia Tech he will no longer operate the academy.

Forrest was inducted into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 2022.