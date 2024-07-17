Tech basketball bolsters staff with James Forrest and Greg Gary
Georgia Tech men's basketball has added a former legendary player James Forrest to the staff as well as former Mercer coach Greg Gary.
Forrest has been a player in the AAU circles in the Atlanta area joins the staff as a special assistant to head coach Damon Stoudamire while Gary will serve as an analyst on the staff.
Forrest is one of Tech's greatest basketball players staring at forward from 1991 to 1995 earning All-ACC honors twice. He played overseas after an Achilles injury derailed his NBA chances. He played nine seasons of international basketball in Italy, Spain, Greece and Israel for various teams before retiring in 2005. After retiring Forrest founded and operated the James Forrest Sports Academy in Atlanta. Due to his role at Georgia Tech he will no longer operate the academy.
Forrest was inducted into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 2022.
Gary was the head coach at Mercer for five years including this past season before his contract was not renewed after a 81-79 run in Macon. The former Tulane standout had two different runs with the Green Wave as an assistant coach under head coach Perry Clark and then joined Clark at Miami for four years at Miami. His longest tenure was as an assistant to Matt Painter at Purdue from 2011 to 2019 before landing the Mercer gig. He brings almost 30 years of coaching experience to Stoudamire's staff.