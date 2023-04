Georgia Tech men's basketball coach Damon Stoudamire received good news on Sunday with the commitment of Tyzhaun Claude a transfer power forward. Claude started his career at Morehead State before transferring back to his native North Carolina to play for Western Carolina last season.

Claude is a graduate transfer and he averaged 15.4 points per game and 8.6 rebounds per game in 26.3 minutes per game for the Catamounts. He is a career 54.7 percent shooter and shot a career-high 72 percent from the line last season starting 28 of his 31 games played.



The power forward is the third transfer addition for the Jackets this offseason joining former Florida wing Kowacie Reeves Jr. and NC State big man Ebenezer Dowuona.