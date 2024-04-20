For Georgia native Romello Height the third time might be the charm as the former Auburn and USC defensive end committed during his official visit to Georgia Tech this weekend. Height comes back home after several years away from the Peach State and will aim to move up Tech's rotation at rush end/outside linebacker where the Jackets are starving for experienced depth.

Height had four sacks last season for USC coming off the bench in 277 defensive snaps. PFF College listed him with a 69.7 grade for the season and he had 14 QB pressures and eight QB hurries as well.

Coming out of Dublin HS, Height committed to Auburn and the Jackets recruited him but did not make his final group of schools. The Trojans landed Height out of the transfer portal in 2022 and he started the first two games of his career at USC before a shoulder injury wiped out his 2022 season two games in. He has one year of eligibility remaining plus a medical redshirt year he could apply for to replace the 2022 season which would give him two years.