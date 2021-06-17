Swann weighing his options after GT visit
ATLANTA- One of the more compelling storylines from the Rivals 5-star Challenge is the two-team battle for four-star quarterback AJ Swann from Cherokee HS in Georgia. Swann has been committed to Ma...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news