JacketsOnline - Sunday AM Notebook: Hits, misses, and what's next for 2021 and beyond

Time's up. Pencils down. The DocuSign NLI's have expired. The Early Signing Period has come to an end, as Friday night was the last time that high school prospects could sign their NLI's and send them in. Georgia Tech signed a total of 21 prospects in the last three days, including 16 class of 2021 prospects. With the period now in the rear view mirror, JOL is ready to take a look at some hits, and some misses. After that we will wrap things up with a look at 10 recruits to monitor in the 2021 class moving forward, as well as some names fans should know for 2022 if they do not already. Let's get started..

HITS

WHY IT’S A HIT: It has been said several times on this site and elsewhere how Watson and Grayson were the first stop for head coach Geoff Collins after taking the job at GT. Collins made a strong push for Watson, and had hoped to get him on campus for an official visit just days before the early signing period. His efforts came up short, as.Watson signed and enrolled at UT-Austin. When a variety of factors came into play, and Watson entered the transfer portal, it almost became expected that he would go to Georgia Tech. It was not an instant decision, but once the staff at GT reached out to Watson, it started to feel that way. He announced a commitment shortly after. Watson and his circle have also made a large impact, both on the 2021 class and in helping the school land other transfers. Look for that impact to continue, especially once he starts to see the field and make an impact on the program on-the-field.

WHY IT’S A HIT:For several months, Tatum found himself as the No. 1 player on the "miss" category. The Yellow Jackets staff did everything right in his recruitment. They were first to offer, hosted him for multiple visits, and felt good about landing him at several points in his initial recruitment. Tatum instead committed originally to South Carolina and coach Will Muschamp. Many will attribute his flip from SC to Georgia Tech to Muschamp's departure, and that only. Sources told JOL multiple times throughout the season that Tatum was set to flip, and that it was always a matter of "when" and not "if" it would happen. The RBTL on the JOL message board was consistent, and it was strong, in regards to where Tatum would end up The Ole Miss buzz here was interesting. While no one is really sure what happened to cause that, the JOL staff never really took that hype seriously, and readers were rewarded with an understanding well in advance of what was going on.

WHY IT’S A HIT:Georgia Tech was far from the first Power Five school to offer Edwards. In fact, they were the 14th to publicly to do so. Edwards was a different type of kid all throughout his recruitment, and despite being late to pull the trigger on an offer, Edwards spent months building a relationship with coach Burton and coach Thacker. Despite never visiting campus, the Yellow Jackets were able to beat out schools like Notre Dame and Stanford. I remember how excited Edwards was when he and I were talking about the offer- "This is an offer I had really been hoping for. I was crazy excited when I got the news, that is a school that is in-state and can offer a great education." Edwards was another target that first appeared to be headed elsewhere, with numerous FC picks put in for him to end up at Notre Dame prior to his decision in July. Following a strong senior season, schools made one final attempt to pry Edwards from the commitment list. He was locked in from the moment he announced his decision, and never wavered. Notre Dame, instead of adding Edwards to their 2021 class, "flipped" LSU commit Khari Gee this past week. Georgia Tech was in pursuit of Gee, but landing him was more of a luxury than it was a need after receiving the signature of Edwards on Wednesday morning.

WHY IT’S A HIT:When Georgia Tech took the commitment of Blackburn, many questioned whether it would be as a tight end or wide receiver. Fast forward a little bit under seven months and 1,000+ yards receiving later, and Blackburn’s DM’s were full of coaches attempting to get him to push things back until February. Blackburn had schools from the ACC, SEC, Big 12, and more working to pry him from his commitment to Collins and the rest of the staff. He remained firm in his commitment, and signed on Wednesday. The only remaining question in the eyes of Georgia Tech fans is whether or not his performance on the field this fall will lead to a fourth star being added to his name.

WHY IT’S A HIT: Back when Franklin was at IMG, he had emerged as a national name on the OL, and was someone OL coach Brent Key seemingly considered a “must-have” in the 2021 class from the time he first arrived to Georgia Tech. Franklin put together an impressive offer list, and after moving back to GA to complete his high school career, it felt as if he was Georgia Tech’s to lose. Key worked tirelessly on Franklin, and while he is yet to sign a four-star OL since arriving, this one is pretty damn close. Franklin was thought of going into this season as one of the top interior OL in the state, and he didn’t disappoint. Despite his early commitment back in August, numerous SEC schools continued recruiting Franklin, and pushed to get him to flip, or at least take things into February. Instead, he will move onto the Georgia Tech campus next month.