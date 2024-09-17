Brent Key media avail 9/17 notes and quotes

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key spoke to the media on Tuesday as the Jackets prepare to face #19 Louisville in a rematch of the Jackets' season opener last year. Despite having played more games than any other team in college football to this point, Key said his team is the healthiest it has been since the season opener in Ireland against FSU.

"I feel very comfortable. I think we've been banged up but this is probably about as full go as we've been in the last three and a half weeks," Key said of the team's health. "We still got nicks, bruises, and bumps, but that is football and the nature of the beast."

Key said that safety LaMiles Brooks who was dressed for the VMI game but did not play is a full go this week, but running back Trey Cooley who has been out since the FSU game is still out this week.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE JOL MAILBAG

