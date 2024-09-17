Former Tech OL Gardner to take over as color analyst on radio

A familiar name will take over the color analyst duties on the Georgia Tech football radio broadcasts as former Jackets and NFL offensive lineman Andrew Gardner will assume the role for the remainder of the 2024 season.





Per sources, Gardner will make his broadcast debut for the Duke game on Oct. 5 alongside play-by-play man Andy Demetra. Justin Hanover will serve as the color analyst for this Saturday's game at Louisville with Chris Mooneyham once again working as the sideline reporter.





Gardner takes over for Joe Hamilton, who is no longer with 680 the Fan or the Georgia Tech broadcasting team after several seasons on the job, including calling the Florida State and Georgia State games earlier this season.





Gardner is a Sandy Creek High alum and was high school teammates with former Georgia Tech great Calvin Johnson. Gardner played at Georgia Tech from 2005-2008 and made 48 consecutive starts at left tackle during that span. He was a part of former standout running back Tashard Choice leading the ACC in rushing in both 2006 and 2007.





Gardner went on to be drafted in the sixth round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. He proceeded to play nine years in the NFL as part of several franchises, including the Dolphins, Ravens, Bengals, Texans, Eagles and 49ers.





Gardner was enshrined in the Georgia Tech Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022.