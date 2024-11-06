Star Comparison: How Miami and GT starters stacked up as recruits

Here is a look at the starters (or co-starters) listed on the Georgia Tech and Miami depth charts and their Rivals' star and point rankings as high school recruits. (Note: Miami's starters are based on an unofficial depth chart with no official depth chart on the athletics site available.)

Analysis: Miami has the edge in star comparison in this one with several four-stars and even a five-star listed among the starters. It isn't as lopsided as some might've expected, however, with the Hurricanes having several three-stars and unranked players listed as well.





Mario Cristobal has just gotten started in the last couple years bringing his impressive recruiting resume to the program and stacking high-rated classes like he did at other stops so for now he's adding in a few of his own, working through the transfer portal and making the best out of what was left behind for him.





What might be a better comparison for this week is a health comparison as the Canes have been able to avoid costly injuries unlike Georgia Tech has suffered this season, but that's a discussion for another day.





As we all know, star-ratings don't play the games so it will be interesting to see how a rested, re-energized and motivated Jackets' team compete with the unbeaten and highly-ranked Canes.