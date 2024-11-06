Advertisement
Published Nov 6, 2024
Star Comparison: How Miami and GT starters stacked up as recruits
circle avatar
Alex Farrer  •  JacketsOnline
Staff Writer
Twitter
@AFarrersports

Here is a look at the starters (or co-starters) listed on the Georgia Tech and Miami depth charts and their Rivals' star and point rankings as high school recruits. (Note: Miami's starters are based on an unofficial depth chart with no official depth chart on the athletics site available.)

We’ll go position by position, starting with the offense first:

Offense

Quarterbacks:

Cam Ward (unranked)

Haynes King (3-star, 5.7)

or Zach Pyron (4-star, 5.8)

Running backs:

Mark Fletcher Jr. (4-star, 5.8)

or Damien Martinez (3-star, 5.7)

Jamal Haynes (3-star, 5.6, was ranked as an athlete)

Tight Ends:

Elijah Arroyo (4-star, 5.8)

Avery Boyd (3-star, 5.6, was ranked as a wide receiver)

or Jackson Hawes (Unranked, was a defensive end in high school)

Wide receivers:

X-Isaiah Horton (3-star, 5.7)

Z-Jacolby George (4-star, 5.8)

H-Xavier Restrepo (4-star, 5.8)

Eric Singleton Jr. (2-star, 5.4)

Chase Lane (3-star, 5.6)

Malik Rutherford (3-star, 5.7)

Offensive line:

Left tackle: Jalen Rivers (4-star, 5.8)

Left guard: Matthew McCoy (3-star, 5.6)

Center: Zach Carpenter (3-star, 5.7)

Right guard: Anez Cooper (3-star, 5.6)

Right tackle: Francis Mauigoa (5-star, 6.1)

Left Tackle: Corey Robinson II (3-star, 5.5)

Left Guard: Joe Fusile (unranked)

Center: Weston Franklin (3-star, 5.7)

Right Guard: Keylan Rutledge (2-star, 5.4)

Right Tackle: Jordan Williams (3-star, 5.7)

Defense

Defensive line

Left End: Tyler Baron (4-star, 5.9)

Nose: Simeon Barrow Jr. (3-star, 5.6, was ranked as a weakside defensive end)

Tackle: Akheem Mesidor (3-star, 5.7, was ranked as a strongside defensive end)

Right End: Rueben Bain Jr. (4-star, 6.0)

End: Josh Robinson (3-star, 5.7)

or Sylvain Yondjouen (3-star, 5.5)

Nose: Zeek Biggers (2-star, 5.2, was ranked as an offensive guard)

Tackle: Makius Scott (3-star, 5.6)

or Jordan van den Berg (unranked)

Rush: Romello Height (3-star, 5.7, was ranked as an outside linebacker)

Or Kevin Harris (4-star, 5.8, was ranked as a weakside defensive end)

Linebackers:

MLB: Francisco Mauigoa (3-star, 5.5)

WLB: Wesley Bissainthe (4-star, 5.8)

1-Kyle Efford (3-star, 5.6)

or EJ Lightsey (3-star, 5.7)

2-Trenilyas Tatum (4-star, 5.8)

Defensive backs

Left Corner: OJ Frederique Jr. (3-star, 5.7)

Strong Safety: Jaden Harris (3-star, 5.6, was ranked as a cornerback)

Free Safety: Mishael Powell (unranked, was listed as a cornerback)

Right Corner: Jadais Richard (3-star, 5.7, was ranked as a safety)

Nickel: Daryl Porter Jr. (3-star, 5.6)

Nickel/Sam: Rodney Shelley (2-star, 5.4, was ranked as an athlete)

or Syeed Gibbs (unranked)

Strong Safety: Clayton Powell-Lee (3-star, 5.5)

Free Safety: Taye Seymore (3-star, 5.5, was ranked as an outside linebacker)

Right Cornerback: Ahmari Harvey (4-star, 5.8, was ranked as a safety)

Left Cornerback: Warren Burrell (4-star, 5.8)

Special Teams

Place Kicker and Kickoffs: Andres Borregales (3-star, 5.5)

Punter: Dylan Joyce (unranked)

Kicker: Aidan Birr (3-star, 5.5)

Punter: David Shanahan (2-star, 5.4)

Analysis: Miami has the edge in star comparison in this one with several four-stars and even a five-star listed among the starters. It isn't as lopsided as some might've expected, however, with the Hurricanes having several three-stars and unranked players listed as well.


Mario Cristobal has just gotten started in the last couple years bringing his impressive recruiting resume to the program and stacking high-rated classes like he did at other stops so for now he's adding in a few of his own, working through the transfer portal and making the best out of what was left behind for him.


What might be a better comparison for this week is a health comparison as the Canes have been able to avoid costly injuries unlike Georgia Tech has suffered this season, but that's a discussion for another day.


As we all know, star-ratings don't play the games so it will be interesting to see how a rested, re-energized and motivated Jackets' team compete with the unbeaten and highly-ranked Canes.

Georgia Tech
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement