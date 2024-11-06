Star Comparison: How Miami and GT starters stacked up as recruits

Here is a look at the starters (or co-starters) listed on the Georgia Tech and Miami depth charts and their Rivals' star and point rankings as high school recruits. (Note: Miami's starters are based on an unofficial depth chart with no official depth chart on the athletics site available.)
We’ll go position by position, starting with the offense first:
Offense
Quarterbacks:
Cam Ward (unranked)
Haynes King (3-star, 5.7)
or Zach Pyron (4-star, 5.8)
Running backs:
Mark Fletcher Jr. (4-star, 5.8)
or Damien Martinez (3-star, 5.7)
Jamal Haynes (3-star, 5.6, was ranked as an athlete)
Tight Ends:
Elijah Arroyo (4-star, 5.8)
Avery Boyd (3-star, 5.6, was ranked as a wide receiver)
or Jackson Hawes (Unranked, was a defensive end in high school)
Wide receivers:
X-Isaiah Horton (3-star, 5.7)
Z-Jacolby George (4-star, 5.8)
H-Xavier Restrepo (4-star, 5.8)
Eric Singleton Jr. (2-star, 5.4)
Chase Lane (3-star, 5.6)
Malik Rutherford (3-star, 5.7)
Offensive line:
Left tackle: Jalen Rivers (4-star, 5.8)
Left guard: Matthew McCoy (3-star, 5.6)
Center: Zach Carpenter (3-star, 5.7)
Right guard: Anez Cooper (3-star, 5.6)
Right tackle: Francis Mauigoa (5-star, 6.1)
Left Tackle: Corey Robinson II (3-star, 5.5)
Left Guard: Joe Fusile (unranked)
Center: Weston Franklin (3-star, 5.7)
Right Guard: Keylan Rutledge (2-star, 5.4)
Right Tackle: Jordan Williams (3-star, 5.7)
Defense
Defensive line
Left End: Tyler Baron (4-star, 5.9)
Nose: Simeon Barrow Jr. (3-star, 5.6, was ranked as a weakside defensive end)
Tackle: Akheem Mesidor (3-star, 5.7, was ranked as a strongside defensive end)
Right End: Rueben Bain Jr. (4-star, 6.0)
End: Josh Robinson (3-star, 5.7)
or Sylvain Yondjouen (3-star, 5.5)
Nose: Zeek Biggers (2-star, 5.2, was ranked as an offensive guard)
Tackle: Makius Scott (3-star, 5.6)
or Jordan van den Berg (unranked)
Rush: Romello Height (3-star, 5.7, was ranked as an outside linebacker)
Or Kevin Harris (4-star, 5.8, was ranked as a weakside defensive end)
Linebackers:
MLB: Francisco Mauigoa (3-star, 5.5)
WLB: Wesley Bissainthe (4-star, 5.8)
1-Kyle Efford (3-star, 5.6)
or EJ Lightsey (3-star, 5.7)
2-Trenilyas Tatum (4-star, 5.8)
Defensive backs
Left Corner: OJ Frederique Jr. (3-star, 5.7)
Strong Safety: Jaden Harris (3-star, 5.6, was ranked as a cornerback)
Free Safety: Mishael Powell (unranked, was listed as a cornerback)
Right Corner: Jadais Richard (3-star, 5.7, was ranked as a safety)
Nickel: Daryl Porter Jr. (3-star, 5.6)
Nickel/Sam: Rodney Shelley (2-star, 5.4, was ranked as an athlete)
or Syeed Gibbs (unranked)
Strong Safety: Clayton Powell-Lee (3-star, 5.5)
Free Safety: Taye Seymore (3-star, 5.5, was ranked as an outside linebacker)
Right Cornerback: Ahmari Harvey (4-star, 5.8, was ranked as a safety)
Left Cornerback: Warren Burrell (4-star, 5.8)
Special Teams
Place Kicker and Kickoffs: Andres Borregales (3-star, 5.5)
Punter: Dylan Joyce (unranked)
Kicker: Aidan Birr (3-star, 5.5)
Punter: David Shanahan (2-star, 5.4)
Analysis: Miami has the edge in star comparison in this one with several four-stars and even a five-star listed among the starters. It isn't as lopsided as some might've expected, however, with the Hurricanes having several three-stars and unranked players listed as well.
Mario Cristobal has just gotten started in the last couple years bringing his impressive recruiting resume to the program and stacking high-rated classes like he did at other stops so for now he's adding in a few of his own, working through the transfer portal and making the best out of what was left behind for him.
What might be a better comparison for this week is a health comparison as the Canes have been able to avoid costly injuries unlike Georgia Tech has suffered this season, but that's a discussion for another day.
As we all know, star-ratings don't play the games so it will be interesting to see how a rested, re-energized and motivated Jackets' team compete with the unbeaten and highly-ranked Canes.
