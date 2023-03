Georgia Tech dipped into South Carolina on Sunday night to land the second commitment of the day this time from Silver Bluff HS pass rusher Jordan Boyd. Boyd racked up 92 tackles, 10 sacks, and 23 TFLs as a junior catching the attention of the Yellow Jacket staff.

The bond with the coaching staff and the education provided the catalyst for the Jackets to land Boyd.

"I want to be an engineer first and second the chemistry I’ve built with the coaching staff just made me feel like this is the right place for me," he said of his decision.

Boyd is the fourth overall commitment for the 2024 class for Georgia Tech but the first defensive commit for new head coach Brent Key in his first full cycle running the program.